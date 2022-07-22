SHREVEPORT, La. - In a quarterly crime address Friday, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith shared that the City of Shreveport is headed in the right direction.
According to data collected by Blue Line Solutions for the Shreveport Police Department, total crime is down from June 2021.
A five-year comparison of year-to-date total homicides shows a dip from 41 homicides by June 2021 to 30 homicides by June 2022.
The date also shows an 8.37% decrease in arrests for various crimes since the first quarter of 2022.
There was a dip in homicides from 22 in the second quarter of 2021, to 17 in the second quarter of 2022.
Chief Smith credits continued efforts with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, new innovative strategies and the hard work of Shreveport police officers for the dip in crime.
"Are you still hearing gunshots? Yes, you are. Are violent crimes still occurring? Yes, they are," he admitted. Chief Smith proudly boasted about the city's 35 percent decrease in violent crimes saying "through the efforts of everyone, we are making progress in the city limits of Shreveport."
He says the department has taken more than 500 weapons off the streets since January 2022.
"These weapons, when adjudicated through the court system, they will never have the opportunity to harm anyone. These weapons will be cut up into little bitty pieces of metal," Chief Smith promised.
The newly launched Community Response Unit, created to focus on problem neighborhoods and places in Shreveport, received high praise from the chief.
Since the unit's first day on June 15, its completed arrests that have led to 19 felony convictions, 11 misdemeanors and served 20 warrants.