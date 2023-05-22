SPRINGHILL, La. -- A Webster Parish animal rescue organization came full circle recently when its founder was able to make an on-site visit with rescue partners in the Northeast.
In recent years, more and more local rescue groups overburdened with animals have found homes for them through partnerships with like-minded organizations on the East Coast, where spay and neuter laws help to lower the numbers of stray animals.
In 2019, Michelle Lewis of Springhill and Staci Sleepy Colby of Westborough, Ma., formed LaMa Animal Rescue and Support Services to cement an agreement that allows for stray and rescue animals from the Webster Parish area to be transported to Colby, where they quickly find new homes. Since that time, more than 1,500 dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens have been rescued, vetted, fostere, and transported for adoption to Massachusetts, Maine, Virginia and Washington D.C.
In 2022, over 700 were transported, and to date in 2023, more than 300 have been sent to their forever homes. LaMa Rescue fostered and arranged transport for 101 dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies just within the past two weeks.
Lewis last week was invited to the annual “Paws in the Park” fundraiser and adoption event in Sudbury, Ma., and she jumped at the chance to attend, using her own personal funds to make it happen.
Since co-founding the rescue, Lewis had not met her co-founder nor any of the rescue partners in person. The trip was a chance to see the results of the efforts of LaMa Rescue and fosters who dedicate their time and open their homes to save the unwanted animals from this area.
Lewis coordinated site visits with her partner rescues in Maine and Massachusetts, as well as attend the event where she reunited with 35 LaMa dogs that are now in forever homes.
Lewis said the face-to-face reunion was "phenomenal," as many adopters shed tears of joy and offered gratitude and appreciation for the work of LaMa Rescue.
One of the heart-warming reunions was the story of Spot. One morning in 2022, Lewis was notified that Spot was an owner surrender for euthanasia. Though she was recovering from surgery at the time, Lewis immediately contacted the local veterinarian's office and tagged Spot for LaMa Rescue.
Spot was heartworm positive and there was no foster space available for him at the time. So, he was boarded at a local facility and began treatment for heartworms. Spot was placed with a foster during his treatment, but more a year passed before he was heartworm negative and able to transport to one of the partner rescues.
There were smiles, hugs and tears when Michelle saw Spot again on Sunday afternoon. He was healthy, happy, and adored by his new family.
LaMa Rescue is a foster-based rescue, funded by donations and fundraisers. LaMa serves the community not only by taking in the homeless pets, but also by providing spay-neuter at no cost and free vaccination clinics throughout the year.
LaMa is low on funds, with over 100 dogs and cats in foster and boarding. Many are receiving ongoing heartworm treatment and medical care.
The need for additional foster homes and supplies is vital for the work of LaMa Rescue to continue. To help, visit the website @LaMaAnimalRescue.org and follow the rescue on Facebook.