"We're Here" non-profit collecting toys for local families in need

MINDEN, La.-An organization in Minden, known for its bike and toy giveaways, is asking the community for donations again as the Christmas season approaches.
We're Here, a non-profit founded by Minden native Patrick White, started as a simple bike giveaway, but quickly blossomed into an organization that has given away toys to over 1000 children and helped provide Christmas cheer to families in need.
White teamed up with businesses like Alice's Soul Food Kitchen in Minden to set up toy collection sites throughout the city.
Together with community partners, We're Here is hoping to recreate the success of its previous toy drive.
"We gave out toys for hours. Children were walking with two arms full. Parents were crying saying they didn't know what they were going to do for Christmas this year. It was so emotional," said White.
White says a desire to help impoverished families in his hometown led him to get local businesses involved. He says he doesn't want to wait for politicians or the government to help his community.
To donate to We Care, drop of toys at Alice's Soul Food Kitchen or other participating locations or visit the organization's website for more information. You can contact Patrick White directly at 318-517-5670 or patrick@wereherewecare.com.