Each week, KTBS 3 provides a list of weekend events for the ArkLaTex community to become involved in.
Now that our state has been placed on restrictions due to COVID-19, here's a list of 'What's Happening' on a productive level for all who are practicing social distancing.
File for Unemployment Benefits
Employees who are temporarily out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic can apply for unemployment benefits through the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
Volunteer for the Food Bank of North Northwest Louisiana
While the public is being urged to practice social distancing, the Food Bank is still in need of volunteers to box food. To follow recommended guidelines of being in groups no larger than 10 people, it is asking volunteers to show up at the old Ivan Smith building on 70th Street. That building will allow volunteers to spread out.
Patronize Your Favorite Local Restaurants
The Chambers collectively encourage members of the community to continue to patronize their favorite restaurant through accessing available drive‐thru, take‐out and delivery as a way to help keep the local economy functioning.
Complete the 2020 U.S. Census Form
For people who are working from home because of the threat of the coronavirus, now is a good time to complete a civic duty since 2020 census forms have been mailed out.