DECEMBER 15, 2019
Bring your family, friends, and neighbors to experience the sights and sounds of Christmas as presented by our 250 member multi-generational choir featuring voices from our Children's Chorus, Middle School Choir, High School Choir, and Worship Choir, all accompanied by the talented musicians in our 30-piece Worship Orchestra. Free childcare is provided for children ages birth to two years. Doors open at 5:30 PM. Come early and expect to experience the joy, hope, and love of A Christmas Celebration.
DECEMBER 14, 2019
To ring in the holiday season, The Three Dons has brought together a talented group of artists to perform jazz-styled Christmas music. Haley Brooke, Winston Hall, Christopher Allen, and Kenny Alderman will team up to put everyone in the Christmas spirit. Don't miss out on the best way to enjoy the holidays. We can't wait to see you there!
AN EVENING WITH MARCUS THOMAS & MARY MORGAN BOND
DECEMBER 15, 2019
Presented by The Agora Borealis and Queerport.
For one night only, Shreveport's own theatre baby, Marcus Thomas returns home to bring in the holidays. Joined by Mary Morgan Bond, Shreveport native, this concert will explore the Nativity story through the eyes of the virgin Mary and lend us to a more secular side of the holiday season. This is truly an event you do not want to miss! Accompanied by Gavin McCoy. Seating is limited.
DECEMBER 14, 2019
The Bossier Holiday Night Market returns Saturday, December 14. This is Bossier Parish’s largest holiday event. Hours are 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday only at Pierre Bossier Mall. The market boasts more than 175 vendors, more than a dozen food trucks, free admission, free family fun, free kids activities, and free Bossier swag and giveaways.
Under more than 100,000+ twinkling lights, enjoy food and live music while shopping for market goods, unique food, holiday shopping, wood crafts, jewelry, art, jams, fall gifts, boutiques, jelly, salsa, Cajun Axe-Throwing, clothing, vintage, ceramics, accessories, spice and seasoning blends, food trucks, metal and stone craft, wreaths, furniture, fruits, vegetables, paintings, decor, skincare, baked goods, candy, handcrafted soap, candles, crochet, honey, hot coffee, cider, cocoa, kids activities, and much more.
DECEMBER 14, 2019
If you're looking for a delicious breakfast AND an opportunity for your family to burn off some of that morning energy before Christmas shopping then this is for you! Come over to Joe's to enjoy our delicious breakfast buffet, holiday activities, and the opportunity to meet the big guy himself.
CHRISTMAS FOOD FEST - LOCALLY GROWN & RAISED VEGGIES & MEATS
DECEMBER 14, 2019
Make sure you're in Haughton for the Annual Christmas Parade and Festival and swing by Heirloom Farm since we are right down the street. There will be a sign at the intersection of N. Hazel and Allentown Rd. We are at 895 Allen Town Rd.
Heirloom Farms will be selling their fall and winter organic heirloom produce. They have a collection of canned goods like jellies, jams, relish and pickled okra from ingredients grown on the farm. Spices from peppers grown on the farm and another veteran-owned business in Louisiana. We have an entire collection of organic heirloom seeds plus an Avon and Christian section filled with pencil coloring books, etc.
DECEMBER 13 - DECEMBER 15, 2019
CenturyLink Center is proud to present Christmas in CandyVille, this season's sweetest holiday event! CenturyLink Center will be transformed into a landscape of interactive, holiday, confectionery BLISS! Christmas in CandyVille will include activities, crafts, food, fun, and photos with Mrs. Claus!
During this three-day event, participants will become real-life game pieces while visiting the enchanted lands of Gummy Gallery, Cake Pop Shop, Camp Candy Corn, Gingerbread Gymnasium, Jawbreaker Junction, Pop Rock & Roll Theatre, Mentos Mines, and Peppermint Palace!
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
DECEMBER 14, 2019
This family-friendly event will feature a parade, food trucks, music, and a special kid zone in the heart of Haughton.
DECEMBER 14, 2019
Join us Saturday, December 14 for "Making Cookies With Santa" in the Alta and John Franks Foundation Solarium upstairs at Sci-Port Discovery Center from 1 - 3 p.m. (Space is Limited)
Children will decorate their own cookie and enjoy a fun visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Price includes admission for all to the new Sno-Port; The Science and Wonder of Snowflakes exhibition.
Tickets are $15 per participant; $5 for non-participant.
DECEMBER 14, 2019
Build. Play. Win!
Calling all coders! Who's ready for a Coding Challenge?! Celebrate Computer Science Education Week and the holidays with Code Ninjas! Join our Holiday Hack-A-Thon, where kids will hone their game-building, coding, and teamwork skills using Scratch.® You could win amazing prizes both locally and nationally.
Compete with other coders in a race to create the coolest game! Holiday Hack-A-Thon is a public event held at Code Ninjas Centers nationwide. Each team will consist of two coders. Participants will have 1.5 hours to create a new game with a presentation and prizes to follow. You are not required to be a student at Code Ninjas to participate. Children must be ages 7-14 and have some experience with Scratch to participate. All games will be built in Scratch.