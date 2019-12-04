20TH BENTON CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE FESTIVAL AND PARADE
DECEMBER 7, 2019
The Town of Benton's 20th Annual Christmas Festival and Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 12-7 p.m. There will be free parking and a shuttle to the festival grounds at the Bossier Parish Courthouse at 204 Burt Boulevard, just a few blocks from the festival grounds. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. Photos with Santa, live music, arts and crafts vendors, and much more will be available to enjoy before and after the parade. Admission is free!
32ND ANNUAL GREENING OF THE MUSEUM
DECEMBER 4 - DECEMBER 27, 2019
Begin this holiday season at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum. LSEM will host the 32nd Annual Greening of the Museum that starts on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. The museum will display 16 live trees decorated with ornaments made by Caddo Parish 3rd grade art students. This years' theme is "Louisiana Insects: Bees, Butterflies & Beetles."
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE
DECEMBER 6, 2019
A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage is a fresh take on the timeless classic that gives the audience a completely new way of experiencing the storyline as portrayed by real actors who maintain the integrity and spirit of each Peanuts character.
This Emmy and Peabody award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over 50 years ago. Now, the live on-stage adaptation of the classic animated television special brings all your favorite characters to life - all set to the unforgettable sounds of the Vince Guaraldi musical score.
A VERY D.P. CHRISTMAS COMEDY SHOW
DECEMBER 6, 2019
A Very D.P. Christmas comedy show will be held at Showers of Blessing Center in Shreveport on Friday, December 6 at 7 p.m. Admission tickets are $30.
Join Christian Comedian D.P. for A Very D.P. Christmas. You do not want to miss this evening of delicious food, side-splitting comedy, great music, and inspiration. Featured guests will be Gabriel 'Saxman' Johnson, K. Renee Stringer, Danny Martin, Righteous, J. Hall and Cherina Alford.
BLUES NIGHT FT BAYOU BLUES BAND
DECEMBER 6, 2019
If you are looking for an awesome night of live music, this is your night! Bayou Blues Band is the best blues band here in Shreveport, and they will be jamming their set all night long at The Bar!
NOVEMBER 29 - DECEMBER 31, 2019
Catch an evening “blizzard” on the banks of the Red River at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets. It’s fun for the kids and the entire family starting on Black Friday and going through New Year’s Eve.
Monday - Friday, 6:30pm & 7:30pm
Saturday, 12:30pm, 6:30pm & 7:30pm
Sunday, 12:30pm & 6:30pm
DECEMBER 6, 2019
The Bayou Chapter of the Ozark Society Bonfire will be held at Red River Marina on Friday, December 6 at 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Bonfire at Red River Marina will be an evening of fun for the family. Bring a chair, food and a cooler.
Hang out, roast hotdogs and have a bonfire. Showtime at 5 p.m. Paddle if you want, but it will be dark early.
CHRISTMAS ON CADDO FIREWORKS FESTIVAL
DECEMBER 7, 2019
The Christmas On Caddo Fireworks Festival is celebrating 25 years of holiday entertainment on Saturday, December 7 at Earl G. Williamson Park in Oil City located on Highway 1. The festival will open at 3:30 p.m. with a variety of food vendors, children's activities and live music and at 6:30 p.m. the skies above Caddo Lake will light up with a fireworks display being presented by Pyromania Fireworks, LLC.
Festival-goers will have the opportunity to shop the wide selection of arts and crafts and feast on fair-styled foods such as gumbo, red beans and rice, Cajun chili and more.
Children can visit with Santa to share their holiday wish list and receive a free gift from him. Photos with Santa will be available for purchase, too. Other children's activities include a jumpy house, clowns and more.
COCOA & COOKIES WITH SANTA & MRS. CLAUS
DECEMBER 7, 2019
Cocoa & Cookies with Santa & Mrs. Claus includes cocoa and cookie, craft, and digital photo delivered via email.
Door prizes include Splash Kingdom tickets, a custom Nerf gun from Eville Labs, PJ's Coffee swag and much more. Photos will be posted on event Facebook page. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the store or by calling.
HIGH LIFTER SHRINERS CHARITY RIDE
DECEMBER 7, 2019
Join us at the park for a charity drive for the children at Shriners Hospital in Shreveport, La. Each year, High Lifter raffles off a new Polaris unit, holds a Mud Ride at the park to raise money and new toys for the kids at Shriners Hospital. The hospital gives those toys to the kids who are in the hospital and are given throughout the entire year to cheer them up and bring joy to them during their hospital stay. We raised more than $15,000 and four truckloads of toys for the kids at Shriners in 2018. Help us top that for 2019!
DECEMBER 7, 2019
Hop on our trolley and explore historic Highland during the holiday season. The event includes complimentary transportation on holiday trolleys to cottages, bungalows, stately mansions and more.
This year’s home tour brings you into a neighborhood landmark where Katherine Hepburn once performed, the studio of a neighborhood artist and a host of bungalows and cottages each uniquely decorated for the holiday season. In addition, you could win a fully decorated Christmas Tree thanks to Great Raft Brewing and Mayco Real Estate Services or smart thermostat thanks to Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO).
MAKING "SPIRITS" BRIGHT - A HOLIDAY BEVERAGE EVENT
Watch the fire crackle and enjoy the sounds of smooth, seasonal jazz as you sample flights of holiday beverages. The flavors of the season - marshmallow, chocolate, peppermint, eggnog, and more - will be made into one-night only adult beverages, with alcohol-free options available.