DECEMBER 19 - DECEMBER 23, 2019
Tour the beautifully decorated aquarium and then celebrate the return of the spectacular holiday laser light show under the dome, a spectacular celebration of stunning choreographed laser beams and colorful light effects performed to traditional holiday favorites.
TEAS THE SEASON: A BENEFIT FOR KERA HAMILTON
DECEMBER 20, 2019
Celebrate the season for a great cause during Teas the Season at Glenwood Tea Room in Shreveport. There will be a special menu, photos with Santa Bob & Ms. Claus, and a balloon artist, as well as other fun activities! Donations will benefit Kera Hamilton and family, the owners of Glenwood Tea Room, in Kera's ongoing battle against cancer. If you'd like to make a donation but cannot attend this fundraiser, contact Glenwood Tea Room at (318) 868-3652.
DECEMBER 21, 2019
The Barbacoa Bonfire Event will be held at Mahaffey Farms in Haughton on Saturday, December 21 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $ 130.
THE LOGAN MANSION'S WINTER TALE AND HISTORIC TOUR
The Logan Mansion's Winter Tale and Historic Tour will be held at the Logan Mansion in Shreveport on Friday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 22 at noon.
Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 per child.
UGLY SWEATER PARTY WITH ZACH MASON & THE JARS AND OLE WHISKEY REVIVAL
DECEMBER 21, 2019
Join us for a Christmas celebration like never before! Performances by Zach Mason & the Jars and Ole Whiskey Revival. Ugly sweater contest - voting throughout the night with the winner announced at 11 p.m.. There will be lots of fun and food.