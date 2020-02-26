ART IN THE DARK
FEBRUARY 28, 2020
Art in the Dark will be held at Bossier Arts Council on Friday, February 28 at 6 p.m. Admission tickets are $50.
The event will begin with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., followed by a one-of-a-kind art project. Participants will be blindfolded during the event, giving you the opportunity to explore what is really possible in the world of art.
BUDS & BLOOMS
FEBRUARY 29, 2020
The Piney Hills Louisiana Master Gardeners will host their 15th annual Buds and Blooms on February 29, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Minden, La. Each year, seminars are provided for the public to help enhance their education in all things horticulture related.
This educational seminar began as a fundraiser to sponsor the 4-H Garden Contest and continues to be the sole source of monetary incentives and prizes for each contestant. Hence, the name... we are preparing young "buds" to grow and learn to be beautiful garden "blooms."
CLASSIC ARMS PRODUCTIONS GUN SHOW
FEBRUARY 29 - MARCH 1, 2020
Buy-Sell-Trade-Browse. Bring your gun and trade for the gun you always wanted. See the hundreds of displays of new and old guns, ammo, gun parts, books, knives, jewelry, camouflage, militaria, and related items at discount prices.
DON DC CURRY COMEDY SHOW
FEBRUARY 28, 2020
Don DC Curry will perform at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Lounge in Shreveport on Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29 at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $25 and up.
Don DC Curry aka Uncle Elroy has made appearances in Next Friday, Friday After Next, Boondocks, and Everybody Hates Chris.
LOUISIANA ASSOCIATION FOR THE BLIND DINING IN THE DARK
FEBRUARY 29, 2020
Louisiana Association for the Blind Dining in the Dark will be held at Superior Steakhouse in Shreveport on
Saturday, February 29 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $125.
The event will begin with a champagne reception at 6 p.m. and the five-course dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Participants will be blindfolded during the event, giving you the opportunity to experience what it’s like to eat without sight.
FEBRUARY 29, 2020
The Mad Hatter Tea Party will be held at Logan Mansion in Shreveport on Saturday, February 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35.
The Mad Hatter will unleash absolute evening tea time mayhem with a very unique experience. The Tea Party will include very heavy appetizers, very sweet treats, various teas and libations, some weird Hatter games and other surprises that only the Mad Hatter and some equally mad friends have in mind.
The Mad Hatter highly encourages tea party guests to dress out in the most insane costumes in theme to make this a very mad event. All proceeds will go towards the continued preservation of the Logan Mansion, and of course, to have a really mad time on an odd day. This is an adult-themed event.
REMEMBERING JAMES: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN MUSICAL
FEBRUARY 29, 2020
Remembering James: The Life and Music of James Brown Musical will be held at the East Bank Theatre in Bossier on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $26.74 and up.
Broadway World Awards Nominee Dedrick Weathersby will tell the story of The Godfather of Soul, James Brown. Spanning nearly two decades of his monumental career, you’ll see how a divided country, the growing Civil Rights movement and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. shaped the artist’s work. An eight-piece band accompanies the show, bringing the passion of his music alive. Dedrick is known from Dream Girl: The Broadway Musical, in which he played the role of Jimmy "James Thunder" Early.
SHREVEPORT SYMPHONY PRESENTS BEETHOVEN’S 7TH SYMPHONY
FEBRUARY 29, 2020
Shreveport Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s 7th Symphony at the Riverview Theater in Shreveport on Saturday, February 29, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and up.
You’ll be transported to 1920s Paris by these jazz and Brazilian-inspired scores by Milhaud, uniquely brought to life by Grambling’s Orchesis Dance Company. Then, we’ll celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth with his lively Symphony No. 7, appropriately dubbed “The Apotheosis of the Dance.”
SPRING SOCCER CLINIC
FEBRUARY 29, 2020
First Bossier announces the fifth annual “Spring Soccer Classic” between the Red Raiders of Texas Tech and the Tigers of Louisiana State University will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at "Freedom Fields" located at 2810 E. Texas Street, Bossier City, LA 71111. Gates to the sports complex will open at 2 p.m. with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.
This is the fourth time the LSU Tigers (SEC, 3-12-3) will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (BIG12, 15-4-3) for this “friendly” match between these two Division I collegiate soccer programs.
FEBRUARY 28, 2020
WINTER JAM 2020 will return to CenturyLink Center in Bossier City, La. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 7 p.m. with Crowder Music headlining. Doors open to the public and the Pre-Jam Party will both begin at 6 p.m.
Winter Jam is a ticketless event. Entry will be $15 at the door. For more information on Winter Jam and Jam Nation membership, and a complete artist lineup, please visit: www.jamtour.com.