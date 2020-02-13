FEBRUARY 15, 2020
The Krewe of Centaur is one of the largest parading krewes in Louisiana, and their giant, colorful parade is a must-see! The parade will begin, rain or shine, at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 on Clyde Fant Parkway in downtown Shreveport. The massive parade proceeds along Shreveport’s parade route, which follows Clyde Fant Parkway south from downtown Shreveport, turns right onto Shreveport-Barksdale Highway and ends in the Broadmoor neighborhood at East Kings Highway Park. The parade includes dozens of huge, colorful floats, marching bands, dance troupes, and more.
KREWE OF CENTAUR FLOAT-LOADING PARTY
FEBRUARY 14, 2020
The Krewe of Centaur invites the public to attend their annual Float-Loading Party on the night before the big parade, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. The party will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Krewe of Centaur Den located at 351 Aero Drive in Shreveport. Admission is free. Float-loading parties are a great opportunity to mingle with krewe royalty, collect exclusive beads and throws, and view the colorful Mardi Gras floats up-close. Food and beverages are available for purchase at the event.
FEBRUARY 15, 2020
Join us for the 15th Annual Owl Night to meet live owls and explore their night world!
Owl Night has lots to do for all ages. You can meet live owls, create owl-inspired art, go on a guided night hike, catch owl storytime or a naturalist presentation, then relax by the fireplace with complimentary hot chocolate and make-your-own s'mores. Admission is free. Food trucks will be on site. Call the park office at (318) 929-2806 for questions or more information.
THE ANNUAL HAUGHTON AFRICAN AMERCIAN HISTORY PARADE
FEBRUARY 15, 2020
The Annual Haughton African American History Parade will begin at Haughton High School in Haughton, Louisiana on Saturday, February 15 at noon. Admission is free.
This Annual Parade celebrates African American Culture. Judge Carl Stewart will be the Grand Marshal.
VIVIAN BLACK HISTORY FESTIVAL AND PARADE
FEBRUARY 15, 2020
Celebrate at Vivian’s Annual Black History Festival and Parade in downtown Vivian on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. Enjoy great music, food, family fun, and good ole Southern hospitality. Don’t miss the “Shop Til U Drop” Vendors Expo.
ALLSTATE SUGARBOWL LHSAA STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
FEBRUARY 14 - FEBRUARY 15, 2020
The Allstate Sugarbowl LHSAA State Wrestling Tournament will be hosted at CenturyLink Center February 14-15, 2020!
Session 1 – Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9AM (doors open at 8AM)
Session 2 – Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10AM (doors open at 9AM)
Session 3 – Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 5PM
