The time has come for another crawfish season. Join us at LarryP's Boiling Pot in celebrating the kickoff of our 3rd season serving the best crawfish in NWLA.
Mark your calendars! Mardi Gras 2020 Season will begin at Lowder Baking Company on Friday, Jan 3rd and will run until Mardi Gras on Tues, February 25th.
Celebrate the start of the Mardi Gras season with the Krewe of Gemini and other Shreveport-Bossier krewes.
This mass is open to the public and all members of the Mardi Gras krewes in the Ark-La-Tex. Mardi Gras attire is encouraged, without crowns or tiaras. Mass will be followed by refreshments and king cake.
MINI KING CAKE MAKING CLASS AND BAKERY TOUR
Looking for something to do with the kids during the Christmas Break? Join us for our first Mini King Cake Class of the year!!! Open enrollment starts now for our class on Saturday, Jan 4th 9 am to 11 am.
Each participant will tour our bakery, make their own Mini 6" King Cake, a Mardi Gras related craft, and enjoy two slices of pizza and a juice box while the King Cakes bake. Limited to 24 participants per class.
Class must have at least 10 participants. Parent or guardian must remain on the premises, so don't be shy- reserve a seat for yourself!
Reserve your spot now on our website at: https://squareup.com/store/lilahsbakery/item/king-cake-making-class