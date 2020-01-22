JANUARY 24, 2020
KREWE OF ELDERS GRANDE BAL' XXII
The Krewe of Elders Grande Bal XXII will be held at the American Legion Post 14 in Shreveport on Friday, January 24 at 6.p.m. Adult admission tickets are $50 for Elders Krewe Members and $65 for non-members.
The Grande Bal attire is black tie optional. The event will include a buffet and cash bar. Entertainment will be Lady Chazz and the Tramps.
JANUARY 25, 2020
Flashback 5 will perform at Horseshoe Casino and Hotel Bossier in Whiskey Roadhouse Club on Saturday, January 25 at 8:30 p.m. Adult admission is free.
Flashback 5 is a pop-rock cover band from north Louisiana. They cover a wide variety of classic and modern hits, from Jack and Diane by John Mellencamp to Pontoon by Little Big Town. They are sure to have a hit for everyone.
JANUARY 24 - JANUARY 25, 2020
Monster Nation 2020 will return to CenturyLink Center on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25, 2020.
JANUARY 25, 2020
The Masquerade Soiree will be held at Wyndham Garden Shreveport on Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is $10 and up.
Come experience storytelling, poetry, spoken word, R&B performances, a drag show and more. Cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m.
JANUARY 24, 2020
TIPSEY THE BAND AT SAM'S TOWN CASINO
Tipsey the Band will perform at Sam's Town Live inside of Sam's Town Casino in Shreveport on January 24-25 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is free.
Tipsey the Band is a well-known Shreveport group. Equipped with poets, lyricists, cover songs and original works. This high-energy entertainment will not be beaten. It's a show you do not want to miss.
JANUARY 24, 2020
WWE NXT heads to Shreveport for the FIRST TIME EVER! See the likes of NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish, Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa, Bianca Belair, Matt Riddle, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Velveteen Dream, and many more!
JANUARY 24 - JANUARY 25, 2020
What the Funk Band will perform at Diamond Jacks Casino Bossier on January 24-25 at 8 p.m. Adult admission is free.
What the Funk is a Northwest Louisiana based cover band specializing in rock, old school R&B, 80’s, funk and soul cover tunes along with a little dash of Top 40. This five-member group is all about having fun and getting people on their feet.