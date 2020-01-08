JANUARY 11, 2020
V-DAY CALL TO ARTISTS & VOLUNTEERS
A Memory, A Monologue, A Rant and A Prayer: Writings To Stop Violence Against Women and Girls is a groundbreaking collection of monologues by world-renowned authors and playwrights, edited by Eve Ensler and Mollie Doyle.
“Each piece captures a spirit of being human in a series of recognizable situations, provoking empathy for those involved and heightening our awareness of why and how such things come to pass.” - Theater Review New Zealand
All races, genders, pronouns, disabilities or capabilities, we want your voice, your advocacy, and you, RISING! Would you like to read? Volunteer? Host a table, sponsor refreshments, or otherwise help TO STOP VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN AND GIRLS? We need you! RSVP here, or at vdayshreveport@gmail.com. If you would like to submit a reading via video if you cannot be there, let us know.
RSVP for script materials, or visit https://vspot.vday.org/uploads/resource_downloads/en/18/mmrppreviewscript.en.pdf to prepare a reading in advance.
JANUARY 10, 2020
Start the New Year off with adult tap class! Don’t have tap shoes? No problem! Wear tennis shoes. No tap experience required! Having fun is a must! You’re not going to want to miss this class! $5.00 to drop in.
JANUARY 11, 2020
BLACK WOMEN IN BUSINESS NETWORKING MEET-UP
This networking meet-up will be the first of frequent gatherings where we share ideas, resources, support and effectively plan ways where we can evolve into who we are meant to be. At this introductory meet-up, you can plan to exchange business cards, business stories, personal stories, meet like-minded women, brainstorm our next meet-up and enjoy a nice meal and drink if you desire at Shreveport's newest black-owned establishment. With your ticket purchase, you will receive access to our private Facebook group where we will share marketing tips, motivation, other business-related info, and all other communication.
JANUARY 10, 2020
THE WALL CHARGERS - PERFORMING LIVE
Landon Lloyd Miller and The Wall Chargers are bringing the full ensemble to Bears for a big night of music. Expect songs from way back and new stuff written fresh for 2020. The evening will be split into two separate sets and will cover a variety of feels.
9 PM - First Set
11 PM - Second Set
JANUARY 11, 2020
WINTER 2020 ACTING AND THEATRE WORKSHOP W/ CHERIE GREY OF LGA
Winter Acting and Theatre Workshop with Cherie Grey will be January 11, 2020 at 6pm. Ages 16 and up.
JANUARY 10, 2020
Our parent support group is open to parents and caregivers of children with special needs. The support group provides opportunities for parent networking and education.
JANUARY 11, 2020
"JUST MERCY' A RED CARPET EVENT
The Shreveport Alumnae Chapter - Arts & Letters Committee will host the DST red carpet movie, “Just Mercy” starring Michael B. Jordan & Jamie Foxx on Saturday, Jan. 11th at Tinseltown, the 3:10 pm showing. The showing is open to the public so invite your friends and family!
JANUARY 11, 2020
BUILD-A-CAKE WORKSHOP: UNICORN CAKES!
What better way to bring in the new year with our most requested workshop!
We will be hosting our unicorn cake workshop this year at both our pierremont and bossier store locations to ensure that everyone gets to enjoy the fun!!
Please be advised that seating will be limited, so you will have to pay for your spots in order to be placed in our books.
Spots will be $16.00 per person
(there are no refunds or date changes allowed)