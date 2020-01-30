THE 32ND ANNUAL AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY PARADE
FEBRUARY 1, 2020
The 32nd Annual African American History Parade will kick off at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, February 1 at 11 am. Admission is free,
Parade-goers will enjoy live music, bands, floats, and celebrations. Click here for a map of the parade route and routes to avoid detours and road closures on your way to the parade.
2020 OFFICIAL VISITORS’ GUIDE TO SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER LAUNCH PARTY
JANUARY 31, 2020
You’re invited to celebrate the launch of the 2020 Official Visitors' Guide to Shreveport-Bossier with the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau at Artspace on Friday, Jan. 31! During the party, you can watch a behind-the-scenes video of the making of the guide's front cover, hear historic Shreveport music spun by DJs Chris Brown and Kern Courtney, meet the photographer and models featured in the guide and video, and grab your copy of the 2020 guide! A digital copy of the 2020 guide can be viewed online or downloaded here. Copies may also be requested by mail here.
SHOWTIME'S "SHOBOX: THE NEW GENERATION"
JANUARY 31, 2020
Undefeated featherweight prospect, Ruben Villa, will make his fourth ShoBox: The New Generation appearance in just over a year as the former two-time Junior Olympic National Champion takes on hard-hitting Alexei Collado in a 10-round main event of a three-fight telecast on Friday, January 31 live on SHOWTIME (10 p.m. ET/PT) from Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport, La.
THE KREWE OF CENTAUR XXIV GRAND BAL
FEBRUARY 1, 2020
The Krewe of Centaur XXIV Grand Bal, "The Guardians of Time," will be held at the Shreveport Convention Center on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and tableau begins at 8 p.m.
The Nola Dukes Band will perform, Tickets are $90 and will include an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres.
THE KREWE OF JUSTINIAN GRAND BAL 2020
JANUARY 31, 2020
The Krewe of Justinian Grand Bal 2020 will be held in the Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino and Hotel in Bossier City on Friday, January 31 at 6:30 p.m. Adult admission is $100.
The Krewe of Justinian Royalty invite you to experience the Gotham City Mardi Gras Gala. The Gala will include cocktails and a silent auction. Entertainment will be provided by Limelight.
FEBRUARY 1, 2020
Are you looking for an opportunity to make an impact in our community? Then, we want you! The Mission serves over 1,000 homeless men, women, and children more than 100,000 healthy meals annually. How do we do it? It's all thank to our amazing volunteers.
The first step in volunteering at the Mission is to attend our Volunteer Orientation. Orientation is hosted the first Saturday of each month excluding July and December. It starts at 10 a.m., ends at 12 noon, and is located at 901 McNeil Street. During orientation, you will learn about the different volunteer opportunities available at the Mission, take a tour of our McNeil Street campus and learn more about how our Life Recovery Program is working to change our cities one life at a time.