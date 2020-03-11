COLE KICKIN' MUSIC FESTIVAL: 2020
MARCH 13 - MARCH 15, 2020
Cole Kickin' Music Festival is a free event that welcomes all ages to join Shreveport - Bossier City and several surrounding music communities' musicians for a three-day-long outdoor event in celebrating and honoring the lives of local musicians and artists that will never be forgotten such as Barry Eakin Jr, Chris McLemore, "Blue" Martin, Jerry Beach, Jeff Miller, Jimmy Day, Gerard LaBorde, Alicia Clark and many more including:
Rougarou, Old Flames, Merrows, I Devour, WhetheR, NOMAD, Neon Werewolf, Nuwma, Post Profit, Saints Order, All Is Taken, Exit From Dark, Gods Amongst Men, Stoned Mages, Eddie & The Defiantz, My Solemn Anchor, Scarlet View, Escape 86, Cody Cooke & The Bayou Outlaws, InnrCor, Lions May Cry, Tap Dead Sinner.
MARCH 13 - MARCH 14, 2020
The second Antique Adoption Trade Day will be Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Keatchi, La. with vendors from all around with everything from clothing to antiques, live music, and some great food. Put this event in your calendars, it's going to be an amazing event you don't want to miss.
If you are interested in being a vendor at our upcoming Trade Day, you can access the link below to fill out your application now!
BEAUTY AND THE BALLOT BOX: HONORING CONTRIBUTIONS OF AFRICAN- AMERICAN COSMETOLOGISTS IN THE VOTER RIGHTS MOVEMENT
MARCH 14, 2020
In the 1960s African Americans still faced momentous obstacles to voting. In Shreveport's Modern Beauty Shop self-employed beauticians from Shreveport and Bossier organized crucial yet often overlooked political activities to reclaim voting rights.
Carolyn Jones, the current owner of Modern Beauty Shop in Shreveport, Louisiana, has strong ties to its former beauticians and activists such as Ann Brewster and Mamie Love Wallace. She spent much of her childhood and early career in the shop. She is also one of Shreveport-Bossier's civil rights trailblazers in her own right. She was the first African-American child to integrate Creswell Elementary School and is a tireless community volunteer and musician.
MARCH 15, 2020
Taste and learn about greens at the 7th Annual Greens on the Red Festival. We'll celebrate the wide variety of edible greens that grow in the Ark-La-Tex - arugula, cabbage, kale, radicchio, Swiss chard, herbs, turnip greens, and others.
Greens' champions will highlight their favorite green with its history, fun facts, and delicious recipe tastings.
The program includes live music and activities for the whole family including garden yoga, seed planting and garden education, storytelling, hula hooping, and a blender bike - pedal and make your green smoothie!
Basic health screenings will also be provided. The event is family friendly and free. In case of rain, the event will be held in the gym at Noel Methodist Church, on the Highland Street entrance.
HEAL UP INTERNATIONAL HEALTH & WELLNESS EXPO
MARCH 14, 2020
This unique event is a "festival of health" that is free to the public. It is a trade show, to celebrate and to promote our NW Louisiana regional healthcare, holistic wellness, and fitness industries. It is also an outreach event providing health and dental screenings, engaging speakers on medical and healthy lifestyle topics, demonstrations of fitness activities, music and entertainment, and a children's area. Speakers and demonstrations will focus on health care awareness, education, and literacy, as well as exposure to healthy lifestyle choices and activities, including nutrition and fitness choices. Our celebrity physician author will provide a motivational message to inspire are youth regarding education and healthcare careers. The event will include a health walk focused on combating obesity and childhood obesity, and it will strive to launch a community weight loss and healthy lifestyle challenge. The event will also include a Farmer's Market and various food vendors.
THE 4TH ANNUAL ST FATTY'S DAY PARTY
MARCH 14, 2020
The 4th Annual St Fatty's Day Party will be held at Fatty Arbuckles in Shreveport on Saturday, March 14 at 6 p.m. Adult admission is free.
The event will feature Ouro Boar, The Outlaw Drosie Wales and Ghost Foot. Fatty's will be serving Jameson, Guinness and all your Irish favorites, as well as crawfish.