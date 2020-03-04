MARCH 6, 2020
The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, featuring larger-than-life entertainers, will bring their ALL-NEW show, “Pushing the Limits,” to CenturyLink Center. Don’t miss your chance to get up close and personal with a star-stuffed roster including Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, and woman stars TNT Lister, Swish Sutton, and Torch George. Every show features a blend of hilarious hijinks and incredible basketball skills including ball-handling, high-flying dunks, and a new record-breaking attempt. The Harlem Globetrotters are a one-of-a-kind experience putting a new spin on family time. You won’t want to miss these memories worth repeating!
MARCH 6, 2020
An American in Paris Musical will be held at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Friday, March 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and up.
Don’t miss this Tony Award-winning musical about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. Also honored as “Best Musical” winner by Drama League Award and Outer Critics Circle Award, this beautiful, all-new production was inspired by the Academy Award-winning 1951 film, An American in Paris, and features music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin.
MARCH 6, 2020
AKA 11 present live MMA fights at the Horseshoe Casino Riverdome. Don't miss the action-packed night of live MMA fights.
DANCING WITH THE STARS - LIVE TOUR 2020
MARCH 6, 2020
America’s favorite dance show is going back on tour this winter with “Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2020.” The longest tour to date will be dancing through Shreveport on March 6, 2020 at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium. The all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers wowing audiences with every type of dance style as seen on ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars. The show continues its legacy of performing showstopping routines alongside new numbers choreographed just for the live show ranging from the time-honored dances of the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango - and everything in between. In the longest and most expansive North American tour to date, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glamour and glitz they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns. The tour delivers a spectacular night of dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, with more surprise casting to be announced.
MARCH 7, 2020
On the eve of celebrating 20 years of wedded bliss, Frank Jones' (Brian White) beloved wife, Beth (Claudia Jordan) drops dead. After learning Beth was poisoned at their party, Frank discovers her secret diary with a list of past lover’s who now suddenly all become suspects in her murder. Heart broken, Frank sets out to uncover his hilariously dark new truth.
This movie will be screened at the Bossier East Bank District in Bossier City, Saturday, March 7 starting at 7 p.m.
HOSTS AFTER DARK! - A NIGHT ART MARKET
MARCH 8, 2020
Inspired by New Orleans-style night markets, our first HOSTS event for 2020 will be a twinkle-lit indoor/outdoor evening arts market featuring more than 20 artists, creators, dancers, live music, and food trucks. Scheduled performers include singer/songwriter Joanie Nerrettig, Gems of Cairo performing middle eastern and cabaret dances with an interactive drum circle, and JBrown the Violinist. Participating vendors will offer a variety of locally made art and products, such as felt art and fashion, fiber art wall hangings, paintings, unique jewelry designs, poetry books, along with natural body products and soy candles, and a new coloring book release.
MARCH 7, 2020
Lauren Daigle will bring her World Tour to CenturyLink Center on March 7, 2020, with special guest: JOHNNYSWIM.
NJCAA REGION XIV BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
MARCH 3 - MARCH 7, 2020
From Tuesday, March 3 through Saturday, March 7, regional men and women junior college basketball teams go head-to-head in the NJCAA Region XIV Basketball Tournament at Centenary Gold Dome. The crowd's energy is infectious, and the teams are competitive. Enjoy concessions, team camaraderie and more. Participating teams include Bossier Parish Community College, Tyler Junior College, and more East Texas junior colleges. For a full schedule of games, visit www.shreveportbossiersports.com.
MARCH 7, 2020
Shreveport Aquarium in partnership with Caddo Lake Institute are rearing and releasing this threatened species to help repopulate Caddo Lake. Come celebrate and learn all about these extraordinary creatures and how we can all help them survive during our first annual Paddlefish Festival. Help us send-off the Paddlefish to their new home. Join us for a fun day at the aquarium with educational displays, guest speakers, Crafts, face painting and games, fossil station, live gators from Walter B Jacobs Nature Center, recycled art contest with prizes, Jr. Conservationist Speeches and Contest with prizes and a Paddlefish release (off-location).