ROCKETS OVER THE RED FIREWORKS FESTIVAL
Celebrate the holiday season at Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Riverview Park in Shreveport and Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City! Both viewing areas will feature the largest outdoor Christmas trees in the region, free photos with Santa, and an amazing fireworks show. Admission is free and the first 500 children who arrive on each side of the Red River will receive a free gift. For complete festival information, visit www.rocketsoverthered.com.
"OLD DOWNTOWN BOSSIER" WALKING TOUR
"Old Downtown Bossier" Walking Tour is presented by the Bossier Parish Library History Center in conjunction with the Bossier Arts Council as a part of "Small Business Saturday" and the East Bank Holiday Market. Explore the history of the East Bank District.
This is a free event and no pre-registration is required. This is a walking event and it is strongly encouraged that participants wear comfortable walking shoes.
Participants should meet inside the lobby of the Bossier Arts Council (630 Barksdale Blvd. Bossier City, LA) across from the East Bank Plaza.
Did you slave over a hot stove all week just to create an incredible Thanksgiving dinner that disappeared in mere seconds? Did you power through your tryptophan coma only to head out into the wilds of Black Friday shopping to get that perfect gift for your kid, husband, mother, boss?
Let's be honest. It sounds like you might deserve a drink!
This Black Friday, join us in the tasting room for the return of our Belgian Dark Strong Ale, Awkward Uncle. A holiday favorite, this delicious beer has been MIA since 2017.
We will open at 11 am this day for a vintage bottle sale and a day of celebration with delicious food and awesome music. Plus, you can knock out any shopping you might need to do for that craft beer lover in your life!
Live music: Cory Cross 4-6 pm
The Mansion Family 6:30-9 pm
Cheers to an awesome holiday season kick-off! Food on site all day from Kajun Korner Express, or bring your Thanksgiving leftovers.
Catch an evening “blizzard” on the banks of the Red River at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets. It’s fun for the kids and the entire family starting on Black Friday and going through New Year’s Eve.
Monday - Friday 6:30pm & 7:30pm
Saturday 12:30pm, 6:30pm & 7:30pm
Sunday 12:30pm & 6:30pm
Books make great gifts! Local authors will meet the public and sell signed copies of their books. Books are in all genres and prices.
The Bossier Arts Council (BAC) is hosting a new event for the holidays, the East Bank Golf Cart Parade during Shreveport-Bossier's annual Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival and Shop Small Market. This family-friendly event will take place in the 600 block of Barksdale Boulevard with a premier view of the fireworks, and various vendors during this event. The parade will take place at 6 p.m. For more information about the East Bank Golf Cart Parade, please email the Bossier Arts Council at bossierarts@bossierarts.org, or call 318-741-8310.
Everyone could use a good laugh or two around the holidays. With a little help from a few of our friends, Great Raft is here to deliver you some joy this holiday season.
After you've stopped in to grab your official Men of Great Raft Calendar, kick back and enjoy the show from Molly Hiers and her comedy team.
The laughs start at 6:30 p.m. Bring your family and friends and laugh off those Turkey Day leftovers.
Happy Ha Ha Holidays from Great Raft Brewing!
JUSTIN ALEXANDER SIGNATURE @ HAPPILY EVER AFTER!
Justin Alexander Signature and Justin Alexander, two of Bridal’s most exciting Spring/Summer 2020 collections, are coming to Shreveport! We invite you to experience this exclusive event and view our glamorous and fashion forward wedding gowns.
By Appointment - space is limited. Be a #JASbride
RED RIVER EXPRESS CRUISE TO THE NORTH POLE
Celebrating its second year of Christmas magic, the Red River Express cruise will embark on an enchanting journey to the “North Pole.” The holiday experience will delight both the young and the young at heart and will make you believe in the spirit of Christmas, complete with hot chocolate, cookies and a very special guest!
ROCKETS OVER THE RED JINGLE BELL BUS
SporTran is teaming up with the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, the Downtown Development Authority, the City of Shreveport, Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets, and the East Bank District to offer the Jingle Bell Bus, a SporTran bus that will circulate continuously between downtown Shreveport, Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets, and the East Bank District.
ROCKETS OVER THE RED VIP DINNER AND VIEWING
Join us for an amazing view of the fireworks in our VIP seating area overlooking the river. This area will be roped off so only VIPs can enter. After the fireworks display, experience an amazing gourmet meal and then be treated to our Laser Light Show Spectacular, a celebration of stunning choreographed laser beams and colorful light effects performed to traditional holiday favorites.
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY DOWNTOWN
Businesses throughout Shreveport’s historic downtown will have special discounts and events to encourage people to shop small and local. From Louisiana specialty items and locally produced paintings and home decor to gift certificates for a night of film, we’ll have it all! Afterward, enjoy food and drink specials at downtown restaurants.
Sport Spectrum Turkey Trot will be held at the Common Park in Shreveport on Thursday, November 28 at 8 a.m.
Registration is $15 and up.
The Turkey Trot will begin at The Common Park A 2.5-acre urban park in the heart of the blossoming revitalization of a long-neglected nine-block western edge of Shreveport straddling the major thruway to Downtown, Common Street, and thus named Shreveport Common. For two months and during the Thanksgiving weekend you and your family will be able to take in “Rainbow City,” a never-before-seen-in-the-South installation of 43 soaring inflated colorful, zany characters ranging from 12’ to 50’ tall. We are excited to be a part of Shreveport’s first Downtown urban park and greenspace.
Come out and enjoy this magnificent day of fun, prizes, and surprises. The first 100 people to enter into the facility will get an opportunity to receive this gift, so you better hurry while supplies last!!