Amanda Nottingham, North Louisiana Director of Louisiana Right to Life, prepares participants attending Sunday's Louisiana Life March Northwest on what to wear and bring during the march and family hour.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Life March Northwest will be slightly different from last year's march.
The Louisiana Life March Northwest will solely take place Sunday in Shreveport. In the previous years, the march began in Bossier City at the base of the Texas Street Bridge.
A family fun hour will last from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. featuring food trucks, a sign-making area, music and a ministry mobilization area at 101 Crockett St.
Starting at 2 p.m., the program will begin that will include several guest speakers and music provided by Word of God Ministries and Cypress Baptist Church.
INFORMATION ABOUT REVAMPED ROUTE FROM LOUISIANA LIFE MARCH NORTHWEST:
Because of construction on the bridge, the route will be changed this year. The march will leave Shreveport’s Festival Plaza, go up Market Street, take a left on Texas Street and end at First United Methodist Church (500 Common St.) The route is 6/10th of a mile.
To account for parking before the program, it is recommended to arrive around 1:45 p.m., according to North Louisiana Director of Louisiana Right to Life, Amanda Nottingham.