Juneteenth Blackout

JUNETEENTH BLACK OUT 

JUNE 19, 2020

A Juneteenth Black Out is set for Friday evening in Shreveport. It starts at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium and will be followed by a clip of Martin Luther King's "I've Seen the Mountaintop" speech.

Celebrate Juneteenth

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION WEEKEND

JUNE 19, 2020

Juneteenth Weekend Celebration. Limited capacity daily events. Live band and DJs, food trucks, greek cook-off, brunch and much more.

Friday Juneteenth Parking Lot Party featuring Soul Grooves $10

Saturday DAY PARTY and BBQ Cook Off $10

SUNDAY Brunch $12 featuring the J-Brown Experience with food included

Bike Shreveport Ride for Juneteenth

BIKE SHREVEPORT RIDE FOR JUNETEENTH

JUNE 19, 2020 

We'll ride out of Columbia Park at 5:30 p.m., headed downtown to the auditorium.

Back to the Laughs

BACK 2 THE LAUGHS

JUNE 19 - JUNE 20, 2020

Laugh Out Loud officially reopens Friday, June 19th with Comedian Hot Topic and Derrick Keener as your headliners.

1000 Black Sons of Shreveport

1000 BLACK SONS OF SHREVEPORT

JUNE 20, 2020

Calling 1000 Fathers and Sons to the Louisiana State Fair Grounds on Juneteenth. We will take a large group photo, have grab-and-go meals, and community resources available. 

Father's Day Sunday Funday

FATHER'S DAY SUNDAY FUNDAY

JUNE 21, 2020

Come celebrate Father's Day at Break Time. We will be serving pulled pork sandwiches and pinto beans. We will have drink specials and Happy Hour all day!

