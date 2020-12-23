Join us for the Boardwalk Blizzard each weekend, Black Friday through January 2nd!
Our snow show runs:
Friday - 6:30 p.m.
Saturday - 12:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
Sunday - 12:30 p.m.
NOVEMBER 27, 2020 - JANUARY 31, 2021
Sno-Port will be returning to Sci-Port Discovery Center this November and will be featuring a variety of winter-inspired activities, Nov. 27, 2020-Jan. 31, 2021.
Created by local engineers, fabricators and artists, the debut of Sno-Port in 2019 as a specially designed winter-themed, STEM-based exhibit was a great success with over 16,000 visitors experiencing the science behind snow and the winter season.
DECEMBER 24, 2020
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
‘Tis the season! If you’re looking for a fun and festive way to celebrate the holiday season, you’re in luck—we’re offering photos with Santa!
DECEMBER 24, 2020
Onsite Christmas Eve Worship Service
5 p.m. at Broadmoor United Methodist Church
Your worship team has been working hard this year to make sure we bring you the most meaningful Christmas Eve service we can while still following all safety guidelines. Because none of us could fathom holding a Christmas Eve service without being able to sing, we have come together to offer you this unique opportunity!
We will gather for an outside Christmas Eve Candlelight Service in the parking lot of BUMC at 5 p.m. We are requesting to have the block of Albany closed between Youree Dr. and Anniston Ave. so that those wanting to set up chairs in front of our outside stage area can do so safely. For those wishing to stay in their cars, we will have the service available through an FM transmitter.
CHRISTMAS EVE AT FIRST BOSSIER
DECEMBER 24, 2020
Begins at 5:00 p.m. at First Bossier