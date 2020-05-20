MAY 23, 2020
Several families in the Ark-La-Tex have already experienced a loss this spring due to drownings. Barksdale Federal has teamed up with the Red River Waterway Commission to provide life jackets to our community children. On Saturday, May 23rd, BFCU will have two locations setup from 9AM - Noon (while supplies last).
Visit the 9134 Mansfield Road or the 2321 Airline Drive locations. Personal fittings will not be done, so please know the child's weight.
APRIL 25 - NOVEMBER 21, 2020
The 2020 Bossier City Farmers Market opens Saturday, April 25. This will be a unique DRIVE-THRU Farmers Market, and customers will remain in their vehicles. Farmers Markets are considered an essential business and we are very happy to finally start our 2020 season. The market will be open each Saturday thru November 21 (no breaks), 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall.
MAY 22 - MAY 24, 2020
The Social Circle is bringing the drive-in movie experience to the State Fair of Louisiana during Memorial Day Weekend 2020.
A total of six movies will show on a 60 ft screen beginning Friday, May 22 through Sunday, May 24 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. each night with live music from local group, Tipsey the Band before each showing.
Movies in order of showing are Black Panther and Step Brothers on Friday, May 22; Grease and Coming to America on Saturday, May 23; and The Lion King and Queen and Slim on Sunday, May 24.
LOGAN MANSION PORCH CONCERT WITH JIMMY WOOTEN
MAY 23, 2020
Bring a lawn chair, a blanket, umbrella, and order some food while you enjoy some great music, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, May 23 at the Logan Mansion’s Lunch on the Lawn with Jimmy Wooten. Lunch options are burgers, chicken strips and mac n’ cheese. There will be a very limited number of tables available. Social distancing will be practiced and masks encouraged.
FOOD TRUCK ALLEY AT HORSESHOE VALET
MAY 22 - MAY 25, 2020
If you plan on visiting Horseshoe this Memorial Day Weekend and are wondering about food options, we will have a special experience available to you! Food Truck Alley will open in the Horseshoe Valet Area on Friday evening at 5pm. Below is a schedule of Trucks that will be serving up some of the yummiest fare on the Red River.
Friday, May 22 5pm-10pm
C's Unique Snoballs, Nachos, Hot Dogs & specialty Snacks
WonderStick Ice Cream With A Crunch
Music To Your Mouth (Fried Fish Plates with all the fixins')
Carnival Concessions (Corn Dogs, Cajun Corn Dogs, Tea and Lemonade)
Saturday, May 23 1pm-8pm
C's Unique Snoballs, Nachos, Hot Dogs & specialty Snacks
WonderStick Ice Cream With A Crunch
Carnival Concessions (Corn Dogs, Cajun Corn Dogs, Tea and Lemonade)
Caddo Lake Que & Catering (Bar-B-Que)
Sunday, May 24 1pm-8pm
C's Unique Snoballs, Nachos, Hot Dogs & specialty Snacks
WonderStick Ice Cream With A Crunch
Music To Your Mouth (Fried Fish Plates with all the fixins')
Carnival Concessions (Corn Dogs, Cajun Corn Dogs, Tea and Lemonade)
Gary's Cajun Cuisine
Monday, May 25 11am-3pm
C's Unique Snoballs, Nachos, Hot Dogs & specialty Snacks
WonderStick Ice Cream With A Crunch
Carnival Concessions (Corn Dogs, Cajun Corn Dogs, Tea and Lemonade)
Gary's Cajun Cuisine
MAY 24, 2020
An actual concert, at an actual building, that will make you actual drinks, and actually bring them to your table. Come on out, you’ve cooked for yourself long enough.
MAY 22, 2020
Ladies Night Affair. There will be fun games, networking, giveaways, & contests. Let’s make ladies night great again!
MAY 22, 2020
The Senate House just passed a 3 Trillion Dollar Coronavirus Assistance bill. If enacted, this would be the largest American stimulus bill ever passed, and we can't afford for our communities to be left behind.
Join us for our 15th ASAP Brain Trust, as we review resources that are available to you during this COVID-19 crisis. Are you an activist, organizer, advocate, chronic volunteer, or just a concerned citizen who wants to learn more, our Brain Trust/Resource Webinar happens weekly on Friday at 5:30pm and will focus on the BVM Resource List this week.
https://www.blackvotersmatterfund.org/louisiana?fbclid=IwAR0BO5jaOSxPrOUYzhwiHr8R6YZMRoo791dgdaOMiAESJ3ol4Wg2JsOj6Ss