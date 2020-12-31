NEW YEAR'S EVE SPARKLING WINE TASTING FOR TWO
Say goodbye to 2020 and hello to new beginnings with a five course sparkling wine tasting for two!
Cost is $100 per couple. Call 318-210-0477 for reservations.
NEW YEARS EVE DUMPSTER "FIRE" 2020
Looking for the perfect way to ring in the New Year? Come join us in saying goodbye to 2020 the best way we know how ---> a figurative dumpster "fire"
Starting at 6pm on Thursday 12/31, join us in the Flying Heart parking lot as we celebrate 2020 finally coming to an end. Bring something from 2020 you want to toss in and we can watch it "burn" together.
We'll have music, food, drinks, and a champagne toast to ring in the New Year at 11pm (the new midnight)
This year has been a rough one and we are so grateful for everyone who has stuck it out with us. We can't wait to celebrate with you!
Celebrate the END of 2020 with FUN, LIVE MUSIC and COCKTAILS in downtown Shreveport!
NEW YEAR'S EVE AT SUPERIOR'S STEAKHOUSE
I'll be playing and singing in the New Year at Superior's Steakhouse in Shreveport from 4:45pm-7pm, and then again from 11pm until 12:15am.
It was all just a dream. Join us for our New Year Celebration!