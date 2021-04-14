APRIL 16 - APRIL 17, 2021
Party on the Red, April 16-17, will take place at Festival Plaza and in the Red River District in downtown Shreveport. The Friday event is from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be amazing food, all-day entertainment, and craft vendors. The cost is $15 for a single ticket, two-seater pod is $40, three-seater pod is $60, and four-seater pod is $80. VIP tents are $225 and fit eight people. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.
April 16 line-up:
Brandon Campbell
Crystal Thomas
Southern Comfort Brass Band
Tipsey Band
Calvin Richardson
April 17 line-up:
Hot 8 Brass Band
Alter Ego
Bun B
Tank
CLASSIC EXPO PRESENTED BY THE SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER AFRICAN AMERICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
APRIL 15 - APRIL 17, 2021
The Port City Fest announces the Classic Expo 2021 presented by the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce. The three-day event will showcase local Black-owned businesses and provide educational seminars, as well as engaging panel discussions. The event is April 15-17 at the Shreveport Convention Center.
Take advantage of this unique opportunity to get inspired by some truly talented individuals and network with other business professionals in the area. Register today to reserve your spot.
APRIL 17, 2021
Come out and test your cornhole skills on April 17 at The Missing Link. Entry fee of $25 per individual ($50 per team). Cash prizes for winners. Doors open at 11 am. The tourney starts at 1 pm. Pre-register your team here: https://forms.gle/bJJqcywiAoCgGPyu7
Cold beer and house-made beer-battered corn dogs will be available all day. Featuring live music from Logan & the Legendaries.
APRIL 17, 2021
Come out and enjoy Daytox, the ultimate day party experience, April 17 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Remington Suite Hotel and Spa rooftop. This event is being hosted by MC Fiji with sounds by DJ Neff and DJ Teddy B. General admission tickets to this event are $36.50. A reserved section costs $450 and includes six tickets, a premium bottle and a hookah. Tickets can be purchased at www.curatedbychlo.myshopify.com.
JENNIFER JANET AT PORT CITY BAR B QUE
APRIL 17, 2021
Come out and enjoy an evening with the front person and lead guitarist of Spectra Vamp, Jennifer Janét, who was practically born with a guitar in her hand. Originally from Baton Rouge, La., Jennifer started playing guitar at the age of nine. Jennifer started playing professionally with her sister, JoAnna Janét, and was fortunate enough to perform with JoAnna on The Grand Ole Opry in 2002.
APRIL 16 - APRIL 17, 2021
Come out and enjoy a night of laughter with the Ratt Packs of Comedy, April 16 and 17. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show will start at 9 p.m. Tickets are available now at rattpacksofcomedy.eventbrite.com.
SWEET NAE AND COMPANY LIVE AT LOUISIANA BOARDWALK
APRIL 17, 2021
Sweet Nae and Company will perform during the Port City Fest weekend at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets on Saturday, April 17 from 4-6 p.m. at the fountain near the front entrance.
A native of Shreveport, Sweet Nay has made her mark performing in the Ark-La-Tex and beyond. Her skill and energetic infectious entertainment style is what earned her the City of Shreveport's Artist Fellowship Award in 2016. This Spring Sweet Nay will release her debut album entitled “Good Vibes” inviting the world join her in celebrating good vibes, good times and that good feel good Sweet Nay Music!
SHREVEPORT DIXIE OPEN TOURNAMENT
APRIL 17 - APRIL 18, 2021
Shreveport Dixie's 1st Open Tournament of the year is scheduled for April 17-18! Get your teams signed up, get ready for a great weekend of baseball!
You can sign up your team online using the link below...
https://shreveportdixiebaseball.mfs.gg/OLkAU-1
You can also find all the details regarding the Shreveport Dixie Open tournaments, including roster forms, payment, and rules, online at https://www.shreveportdixiebaseball.com.