APRIL 24, 2021
The 2021 Bossier City Farmers Market is open every Saturday 9AM-1PM April 3rd-November 20th (no breaks) in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall!
We are an "Essential Business" with 75+ Vendors! The market has a wealth of local fresh veggies and fruits, food trucks, jams, salsa, honey, baked goods, jellies, pickles, tamales, handmade soap, street tacos, flowers, kettle corn, BBQ, shaved ice, fresh squeezed lemonade, pizza, real fruit smoothies, wood and metal crafts, art, southern comfort food, funnel cakes, live music, face painting, balloons, and much more!!
-Please come support your local community, and invite your friends and family to the market and do some shopping.
APRIL 24, 2021
We are excited to invite everyone to our 5th Annual Food Truck Block Party at East Bank District Plaza in Bossier City on Saturday April 24!
April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month and we will be celebrating the Gingerbread House and all the individuals involved in making sure child abuse victims are heard and believed.
We will have food trucks, Bayou Two, Uneeda Taco, and Yerro Yeero, live music by Southern Roots, children's activities and MORE! A percentage of sales from the food trucks will go directly to the Gingerbread House Children's Advocacy Center.
This is an outdoor, socially distant event.
EARTH DAY AT SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER
APRIL 24, 2021
Love where you live! This Earth Day join Sci-Port Discovery Center, the Caddo Lake Institute, and the Red River Wildlife Refuge to celebrate Earth Day 2021 – Restore Our Earth. Patrons will enjoy building bio-degradable flowerpots, learning more about unique wildlife and our local ecosystems, participate in a junior duck stamp matching activity, and more. This event will be held at Sci-Port Discovery Center from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 24.
APRIL 25, 2021
Grab up your furkid and come hang out with is us! Have littlie hot sauce & Chips Margarita or 2. It is time to have another social with furkids. It is time to get out meet some new peoplel and their furkids. It family event so the dog and kids! Hope to see you there!
UNCOMMON WEEKENDS IN CADDO COMMON PARK KICKOFF!
APRIL 25, 2021
Spring is here and we want to celebrate outdoors in the sun! Join the Shreveport Regional Arts Council at the new Caddo Common Park as we kick off the first of many weekends (and other days) in the park filled with exercise, artists, animals and activities!
FREE FOR EVERYONE TO ENJOY!
Starting at 2:00pm, head to the Caddo Common Park for:
Yoga with Chessi May
Kids Hands-On Art Activities with Artist Jerry Davenport
Performances by:
HARK!
Songbook South
StageCenter Theatre Company (Little Mermaid)
Learn about your favorite NWLA arts organizations, as they will be there to talk about their arts.
Plus Food Trucks and an arts market!