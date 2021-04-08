WOUNDED PATRIOTS FISHING TOURNAMENT
Location: The AGRED Park
Time: April 9 @ 6:00 pm - April 10 @ 12:00 pm
In appreciation of the sacrifices made by our veterans, The AGRED Foundation is hosting a bass and crappie fishing tournament for our Wounded Patriots. Fully accessible boats along with a professional who can guide and assist in identifying fish species will be provided.
INAUGURAL BOURBON AND BARBEQUE FESTIVAL
Location: Red River District
Time: 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Come experience the inaugural Bourbon and Barbeque Festival, Saturday, April 10, 2021 in the Red River District with Grammy award-winning artist Rebirth Brass Band.
Local bourbon cocktail creators and barbecue pit masters will compete for bragging rights and cash prizes. Attendees of the festival will get to sample each barbecue and bourbon cocktail offering and decide on the winners.
BENEFIT CAR SHOW AT BEAR CREEK SMOKEHOUSE
APRIL 10, 2021
Location: 10857 State Highway 154, Marshall, Texas
Time: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Open Car Show benefitting East Texas Performing Arts, Inc.
REGISTER NOW - PAY DAY of SHOW!
26 classes, 36 awards!
Raffle - Goody Bags for advance registrants.
APRIL 10, 2021
Location: East Bank Theatre
Time: 7:00 p.m. - 11: 00 p.m.
Side-splitting comedy and mind-blowing magic are brought into the spotlight as comedy magician Grant Freeman brings his unique, raunchy show full of surprises to East Bank Theatre in Bossier City!
APRIL 10, 2021
Location: April 10 @ 9:00 a.m. – April 11 @ 3:00 p.m.
Come and check out the only nonprofit Gun Show organization in the area on April 10th and 11th at Bossier Convention Center. Ark-La-Tex Gun Collectors Association is a nonprofit organization with a commitment to giving back. They donate everything they raise to organizations such as local law enforcement departments. Find out more information at https://arklatexguncollectorsla.com/
APRIL 10, 2021
Location: Scotland Farms
Time: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Scottish Tartan Festival 2021 is coming! Saturday, April 10 at Scotland Farms in Minden, LA. Adults $10.00, Children $5.00. Under age five, free admission. Music this year from Smithfield Fair, Cleghorn and Emerald Accent. Visit the clans, enjoy the Children's Area, see the Highland Coos and support our vendors. Come help us celebrate our Scottish heritage!