AUGUST 14, 2020
The 3rd Annual Bingo For Miracles will be held at East Ridge Country Club in Shreveport on Friday, August 14 at 5 p.m. Admission is $35.
The Annual Bingo for Miracles will be a night of fun and fundraising for local children.
AUGUST 14 - AUGUST 15, 2020
Join The Social Circle at Drive-in Night at the Movies for an entertaining, family-friendly event at a safe, social distance. Enjoy a selection of new and classic movies with an air of nostalgia.
Tickets are $20 plus taxes and fees, and they are non-refundable. Only one ticket is required per vehicle per movie.
There will be two showings per night. The schedule is as follows:
Talledega Nights - Friday, August 14, 7 pm
Do The Right Thing - Friday, August 14, 10 pm
Lion King Saturday - Saturday, August 15, 7 pm
Life - Saturday, August 15, 10 pm
JOSH LOVE IN CONCERT AT RED RIVER BREWPUB
AUGUST 14, 2020
Josh Love brings live music back to downtown Shreveport at Red River BrewPub on Friday, August 14. Enjoy the music outdoors on the socially distanced patio.
AUGUST 16, 2020
Join 318 Food Co., Ono Hawaiian Grill and Sophie's Italian Ice at the museum on Sunday, august 16th, for dinner full of family, food and fun. Bring a blanket and a soccer ball or football and enjoy the afternoon relaxing under the Norton's beautiful trees all while enjoying your delicious dinner and dessert!
3RD ANNUAL RATCHET CITY MUSIC FESTIVAL
AUGUST 15, 2020
Ratchet City Music Fest is a music festival that focuses on the music, food, and culture of Shreveport Louisiana. The festival presents a platform for local business, artists, and other creators to showcase their work and grow their audience.
Parents, register your child for our FREE BACKPACK GIVEAWAY for ALL AGES! Got to ratchetcitymusicfest.com to register and while you're there, you can get your tickets: ratchetcitymusicfest.com/tickets