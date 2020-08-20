ENOCH'S RED GRAPE WALK, STOMP & BARREL
AUGUST 22, 2020
Wine Walk Wine Making Experience - $30 per person
Respecting social distancing we will have four stations set up at different locations on the property requiring a short walk. Each station will include a short lecture, tour, educational experience, or wine and grape juice tasting. The walk will include active participation in the wine making process.
AUGUST 23, 2020
Join The Hot Dawg Hut, Ono Hawaiian Grill and Frios Gourmet Pops at the museum on Sunday, August 23 for dinner full of family, food and fun. Bring a blanket and a soccer ball or football and enjoy the afternoon relaxing under the Norton's beautiful trees all while enjoying your delicious dinner and dessert!
AUGUST 22, 2020
Red River Revel is proud to announce that The Shreveport Farmers’ Market opens Saturday, May 30th for its summer season. For the 34th consecutive year, the Shreveport Farmers’ Market will serve local farmers and our community by providing bountiful and fun-filled weekly markets! The market will be open every Saturday through October 10th from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Closed Labor Day weekend)
TRIVIA NIGHT
AUGUST 23, 2020
Trivia is back again this Sunday, August 23rd @ 5:30 p.m. in our Taproom! So put on your thinking caps and bring your A game.
AUGUST 21, 2020
An embroidery workshop is being offered at the Shreveport Sewing Center at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21.