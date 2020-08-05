THE BLACK OUT ART EXHIBITION OF THE PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE
AUGUST 7, 2020
The Black Out Art Exhibition of the Past, Present and Future will be held at at Artspace in downtown Shreveport on Friday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 pm. Admission is free.
Join us as we take a look at Shreveport's past, present and future. We will explore Black visual artists' works through an unapologetic lens. This exhibit was created to evoke thought, emotion and action.
CLASSIC ARMS PRODUCTIONS GUN & KNIFE SHOW
AUGUST 8, 2020
Buy-Sell-Trade-Browse. Bring your gun and trade for the gun you always wanted. See the hundreds of displays of new and old guns, ammo, gun parts, books, knives, jewelry, camouflage, militeria, and related items at discount prices.
LOUISIANA STATE CONCEALED CARRY COURSE
AUGUST 9, 2020
To save a seat:
Send a Facebook Message, call or text
Email us at: Renegadefirearms@gmail.com
Class fee is $125.00. (Please bring cash, we are not set up to take cards) We will meet for class at 5805 E. Kings Hwy in Shreveport at Broadmoor Chiropractic Clinic. If your permit renewal is coming up....this class is for you too! Renewal fee is $100.00
We cap our classes at 10 -15, so our instructors will have more time for personal firearms instruction. We custom tailor handgun instruction on the spot. If you need more work and we still have daylight left, you have us for the day. We are here for you. You can't get that in larger classes. So please reserve your seat.
What's included;
FREE Fingerprints
FREE Notary
Course completion certificate
Self addressed envelope and packet
If this time and date is not good, give us a call. We are always willing to make arrangements for YOU and your friends or family!
AUGUST 9, 2020
Want to play Cornhole and meet some new awesome players? Come on by Sunday, August 9th @ 2:00pm for some good old fashion cornhole! No buy in, just a Sunday Funday and a great day to toss some bags with Red River Cornhole.
AUGUST 8, 2020
Andy’s is celebrating National Frozen Custard Day Saturday, August 8th by scooping $1.86 one-topping sundaes* from 11am - 4pm! We believe the perfect treat can make someone's day, and that's what Andy's is all about! Celebrate with us on the patio or drive-thru - we look forward to serving you!
Why $1.86?
Andy’s first opened in 1986, and in the last 33 years we’ve learned a lot about crafting the perfect frozen treat. We’re not talking about ice cream! Our frozen custard is smoother, creamier, and even better when shared with friends and family!
Due to COVID-19, events are limited. If you know of an upcoming event in your area, please email the information to pressreleases@ktbs.com.