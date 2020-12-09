DECEMBER 11, 2020
Christmas in Roseland is celebrating our 37th year as a holiday family tradition in the Ark-La-Tex! We have added even more new lighting this year! Come out and enjoy some family fun outdoors - giant Christmas Cards to the Community, marshmallow roasting, live entertainment and more lights than you can count! To see our nightly events, visit www.christmasinroseland.org.
Christmas in Roseland will be open Friday-Sunday, Nov. 27-Dec. 13, and nightly Dec. 17-23.
DECEMBER 4 - DECEMBER 11, 2020
The East Bank District and Plaza in partnership with the City of Bossier, KTBS, and The Bossier Arts Council will be hosting a Holiday Market with themed vendors, food trucks, live music, and of course, Santa!
CHRISTMAS OPEN AIR MOONLIGHT MARKET
DECEMBER 13, 2020
Christmas Joy Is Around The Corner!
Let’s all come together to our first open air night market to gather up some amazing gifts from our local businesses and bring joy to one another!
Bring your friends and your fav beer or wine and make a night of it! We will have our fire pits going in our courtyard!
If you would like to be a vendor please inbox or call 3182866206
Food vendors, craft vendors and all vendors welcome! 5pm-10pm
DECEMBER 11, 2020
Join The UVH Foundation NOVEMBER 16th - DECEMBER 11th in gathering goods and monies for our local Humane Society. Drop off at UVHvets Monday - Friday 7am-8pm and Saturdays 7am-4pm.
CHRISTMAS BRUNCH WITH PAPPY CLAUS
DECEMBER 13, 2020
Come join us for brunch with Pappy Claus!