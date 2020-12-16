DECEMBER 18, 2020
The East Bank District and Plaza in partnership with the City of Bossier, KTBS, and The Bossier Arts Council will be hosting a Holiday Market with themed vendors, food trucks, live music, and of course, Santa!
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA AT JUBILEE ZOO
DECEMBER 19, 2020
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA! The first, second and third Saturdays in December from 10 am till noon we will offer a special opportunity for you and your little ones to visit with Santa at Jubilee Zoo. Pre-registration required.
DECEMBER 19, 2020
Free Brunch with Santa sponsored by Diamond Security Services, and the Hive. For Kids up to 12.
Dec 19, 2020
10am -2pm
Come eat with Santa
Pictures can be taken with Santa Mask must be worn. Come see what the buzz is about.
OLAF PEPPERKAKER DEMONSTRATION AND TASTING
DECEMBER 19, 2020
December 19th will also feature the production of a two-dimensional giant pepperkaker Olaf figure. Pepperkaker is the Norwegian version of gingerbread cookies that has been made for centuries in Northeast European countries. Two local chefs, Ryan Gillespie, a culinary arts instructor for BIPSTIL (Bossier Parish School of Technology and Innovative Learning) who is also a local ice artisan with the company, Red River Ice, and Julie DuPont, the program director for the culinary arts program at BPCC (Bossier Parish Community College), will be on hand creating the pepperkaker Olaf character. Chef DuPont will also talk about the history of pepperkaker as not only a food item but is often used to decorate homes during the holidays. The chef team will be offering a limited supply of pepperkaker cookie samples and recipes.
*This is a FREE activity with your purchase of a Sci-Port Discovey Center General Admission Pass.