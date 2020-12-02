A SOUTHERN CHRISTMAS STORY IN SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER - PLAN YOUR ITINERARY
NOVEMBER 27 - DECEMBER 31, 2020
Christmas has never been more lit in Shreveport-Bossier. As soon as the Thanksgiving table is cleared, families across the Ark-La-Tex are traveling to our sister cities to discover the most wonderful time of the year in the South. All the festivities kick off right after the Cajun turkey is roasted. You can experience endless lights, jolly Santas, comfort food, and more.
BELIEVE! THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS
NOVEMBER 27 - DECEMBER 23, 2020
Be immersed in the biggest, brightest, most beautifully decorated and magical places in town! Are you on Santa’s naughty or nice list this year? Come find out! Santa has left a trail of clues and riddles through the Aquarium and a magic motion-activated wand just for you. Your magical Christmas wand can turn on lights, create music, grow a Grinch’s heart, create reindeer footprints and so much more! But most importantly, it will reveal which of Santa’s lists you’re on and there be a special gift waiting for all boys and girls. This interactive, magical experience will have everyone believing in the magic of Christmas!
DECEMBER 4, 2020
Christmas in Roseland is celebrating our 37th year as a holiday family tradition in the Ark-La-Tex! We have added even more new lighting this year! Come out and enjoy some family fun outdoors - giant Christmas Cards to the Community, marshmallow roasting, live entertainment and more lights than you can count! To see our nightly events, visit www.christmasinroseland.org.
Safety: We ask all visitors to please wear a mask while in the park, social distancing is also required with markers and signs throughout the gardens.
Hand sanitizers will also be placed through out the gardens.
Bathrooms will be sanitized numerous times each night. The Roseland Express train will be sanitized between each use.
DECEMBER 4 - DECEMBER 11, 2020
The East Bank District and Plaza in partnership with the City of Bossier, KTBS, and The Bossier Arts Council will be hosting a Holiday Market with themed vendors, food trucks, live music, and of course, Santa!
DECEMBER 4, 2020
Join us for the Boardwalk Blizzard each weekend starting Black Friday through January 2, 2020 at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City. The snow show runs:
- Friday - 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday - 12:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday - 12:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
The Boardwalk Blizzard is located in front of The GAP store near the fountain. There are snow machines scattered throughout the main entrance near the parking garage. It "snows" for about 5-7 minutes each time.