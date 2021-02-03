LOUISIANA CONCEALED CARRY COURSE
FEBRUARY 7, 2021
LOCATION: 5805 E Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71105-4303, United States
TIME: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
To save a seat:
Send a Facebook Message, call or text
Email us at: Renegadefirearms@gmail.com
Class fee is $125.00. (Please bring cash, we are not set up to take cards) We will meet for class at 5805 E. Kings Hwy in Shreveport at Broadmoor Chiropractic Clinic. If your permit renewal is coming up....this class is for you too! Renewal fee is $100.00.
We cap our classes at 10 -15, so our instructors will have more time for personal firearms instruction. We custom tailor handgun instruction on the spot. If you need more work and we still have daylight left, you have us for the day. We are here for you. You can't get that in larger classes. So please reserve your seat.
JOSH LOVE LIVE - MUSIC ON THE PATIO
FEBRUARY 5, 2021
LOCATION: Red River Brewpub
TIME: 6:00 p.m.
FEBRUARY 6, 2021
LOCATION: Lake Bistineau State Park
TIME: 12:00 p.m.
SAVE THE DATE! Saturday, February 6 - Doyline United Methodist Church will host the Annual Mardi Gras Parade at Lake Bistineau State Park. Gather at The Rally Shelter at 11 a.m. for Float Loading and we will roll through the campground at 1 p.m. sharp.
KING CAKE CLASSIC 5K/10K/FUN RUN
FEBRUARY 6, 2021
LOCATION: Red River Brewpub
TIME: 7:45 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Join us for the Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier's 5th Annual King Cake Classic 5K, 10K, Fun Run and Virtual Runs on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Register early for the best rate and to guarantee a shirt!
The in-person races will begin and end at Red River Brewpub, taking runners on a challenging course through historic Downtown Shreveport. Enjoy the Mardi Gras celebration at the finish line with a slice of Lowder Baking Company king cake, Red River Brewpub craft beer, live music, a kids area, and much more. This is a family-friendly event and costumes are encouraged!
Not a runner? Still come out to join the party and cheer on the runners. You can also sign up as a Sleep In Supporter to receive a shirt.
Laissez les bon temps Rouler!
SUPER BOWL SATURDAY BOURBON/WHISKEY TASTING
FEBRUARY 6, 2021
LOCATION: Corks and Cuts
TIME: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Come try some new players to Corks & Cuts as well as some good ones already on the shelf!! Scott Lepley of the Louisiana Bourbon Collective will be in attendance to talk to everyone about the four selections!!
We’re pulling down and cracking open some of the most alluring and exciting bottles on our shelf to share with you.