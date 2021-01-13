Shreveport Sewing Center

SILHOUETTE BEGINNER WORKSHOP

FRIDAY, JANUARY 15

10:00 a.m. CST - 12:00 p.m. CST at Shreveport Sewing Center

Learn how to design and make your own custom apparel for friends and family or start up a home base business.

In the WORKSHOP you will learn the following:

- How to open designs

- What all the icons are & what they do

- How to identify what software version you have and what version you might need

- How to enlarge & reduce a design

- Welding

- Grouping & Ungrouping

- What Compound Path is & when to use it

- How to Download and unzip (Extract) fonts

- Tracing, one of the most important tools.

You will get written instructions of everything we go over and more.

You will also make a project from beginning to end with techniques learned in class.

Bass Wars

BASS WARS IN SHREVEPORT WITH AUDIO ANARCHY 

SATURDAY, JANUARY 16

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Bass Wars and Audio Anarchy at the State Fairgrounds. The Bass Wars event is being held closer to the east entrance of Hearne Avenue.

Twisted Root Burger

SAINTS DIVISIONAL WATCH PARTY FEAT. $3 LOUISIANA PINTS

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17

Join us for some NFL Playoff football at Twisted Root Burger Co. - Shreveport, as the New Orleans Saints take on Tampa Bay Bucaneers in the Divisional Round! Kickoff is at 5:40pm.

We'll be featuring many of your favorite Louisiana drafts for $3/pint during the game.

VIRTUAL STORYTIME

VIRTUAL STORYTIME: I AM SMART, I AM BLESSED, I CAN DO ANYTHING! 

SATURDAY, JANUARY 16

WHO: BARNES & NOBLE (SHREVEPORT, LA)

TIME: 11AM - 12PM 

WHERE: ONLINE (YOUTUBE) 

