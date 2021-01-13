FRIDAY, JANUARY 15
10:00 a.m. CST - 12:00 p.m. CST at Shreveport Sewing Center
Learn how to design and make your own custom apparel for friends and family or start up a home base business.
In the WORKSHOP you will learn the following:
- How to open designs
- What all the icons are & what they do
- How to identify what software version you have and what version you might need
- How to enlarge & reduce a design
- Welding
- Grouping & Ungrouping
- What Compound Path is & when to use it
- How to Download and unzip (Extract) fonts
- Tracing, one of the most important tools.
You will get written instructions of everything we go over and more.
You will also make a project from beginning to end with techniques learned in class.
BASS WARS IN SHREVEPORT WITH AUDIO ANARCHY
SATURDAY, JANUARY 16
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Bass Wars and Audio Anarchy at the State Fairgrounds. The Bass Wars event is being held closer to the east entrance of Hearne Avenue.
SAINTS DIVISIONAL WATCH PARTY FEAT. $3 LOUISIANA PINTS
SUNDAY, JANUARY 17
Join us for some NFL Playoff football at Twisted Root Burger Co. - Shreveport, as the New Orleans Saints take on Tampa Bay Bucaneers in the Divisional Round! Kickoff is at 5:40pm.
We'll be featuring many of your favorite Louisiana drafts for $3/pint during the game.
VIRTUAL STORYTIME: I AM SMART, I AM BLESSED, I CAN DO ANYTHING!
SATURDAY, JANUARY 16
WHO: BARNES & NOBLE (SHREVEPORT, LA)
TIME: 11AM - 12PM