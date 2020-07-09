JULY 11, 2020
The Benton Chicken Swap is a family friendly event that has so much to offer! Come by to buy/sell/trade farm related items! Chickens are not the only thing...we also have lots of rabbits, goats, turkeys, guineas, quail, etc and handmade goodies & crafts!
The 2020 Benton Chicken Swap will be held, Saturday, July 11, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
FAST CARS AND FOOD TRUCKS SHOW
JULY 12, 2020
Fast Cars and Food Trucks will be held at Shreve City Shopping Center in Shreveport on Sunday, July 12 at 11 a.m. Admission is free. Bring your ride for a chance to win awesome prizes!.There will be a number of food trucks and fun activities for the family. Also a "crank it up" contest. Free admission to view, $20 to register for the car show.
XPRESS YOURSELF! LOUISIANA BLACK ARTISTS AND CREATIVES VOICES
JULY 11, 2020
Saturday, July 11, 2020 Xpress Yourself Louisiana Black and Artists Creatives will be at the Caddo Parish Court speaking out against police brutality, social injustices and racism in the arts and entertainment industry. They will be partnering up with the LGBTQIA+ community to xpress themselves. This peaceful protest will kick off 45 Days of Action " Movement and Arts Week! (July 12-15)
JULY 12, 2020
Join The Hot Dawg Hut, Ono Hawaiian Grill, and Frios Gourmet Pops at the museum on Sunday, July 12th, for dinner full of family, food and fun. Bring a blanket and a soccer ball or football and enjoy the afternoon relaxing under the Norton's beautiful trees all while enjoying your delicious dinner and dessert!
JULY 11, 2020
Come out to Caddo Parish PBS Pinchback Park (7903 Jefferson Paige Rd.-Shreveport, LA), while enjoying an afternoon of social distance line dancing with family and friends. This community fitness activity will take place on Saturday, July 11th. Due to Covid-19 social distance guidelines, two sessions will be held: Session #1 from 6:00 pm – 6:45pm and Session #2 from 7:00 pm - 7:45 pm. Maximum of 15 participates per session (No exceptions). Line dancing and hip-hop dance instructors will be on-site.
Strict precautions will be taken to ensure all instructors and participants are following social distancing and hygiene guidelines: 1) Participants will remain 8-10 feet from each other during all activities; 2) Masks/face coverings required for all participants; and 3) Participants will be required to bring their own water bottle. Hand sanitizer stations will be provided by park staff. Please consult your doctor before starting any exercise regimen and for modifications that best meet your individual needs.
This event is free, pre or on-site registration required. For additional information, contact Mary Murphy at (318) 220-6284 or mmurphy@caddo.org.