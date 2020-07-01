JULY 4, 2020
For 10 years, KTBS, along with our sponsors, has brought you the biggest celebrations of our freedom in Shreveport-Bossier. Our 11th year will be like none other! While COVID-19 has changed the social landscape of our country, it is our goal to provide hope for brighter days and a celebration of overcoming one of the most difficult times in our history.
The 2020 Freedom Fest Finale headliner will be the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra in a concert like none other. KTBS, in partnership with the Shreveport Symphony, conductor Michael Butterman, and 42 members of the orchestra, will present a virtual symphonic production with several patriotic compositions. KTBS’ Production Department will compile the musical performances into a unique virtual concert.
The Symphony concert will be played throughout the evening in a televised production including performances from Charity Gayle of Houston, Betty Lewis of Shreveport, and KTBS’ own Linnea Allen.
36TH ANNUAL FIRECRACKER 5K RACE FOR RESEARCH
JULY 4, 2020
One of the first races back on the calendar, join Sportspectrum for another 4th of July tradition with the 36th annual Firecracker 5k! We want our running/walking community to have a great time finally getting to race again and keep the Firecracker tradition alive, but it is extremely important that people remain cognizant of what is going on. Keep practicing social distancing measures that you have been using for the past couple months. We want to demonstrate that some events can begin to happen if they are done the right way!
2020 RUNNER MANIA VIRTUAL RUNNING FESTIVAL SHREVEPORT
JULY 3 - JULY 5, 2020
The 2020 Runner Mania Virtual Running Festival will be held July 3 - 5. The registration fee is $40 and up.
The Runner Mania is a virtual running festival, events to be offered are a 5k, Half Marathon (13.1), and the main event will be a 24 Hour Ultra judged based on completing as many miles as you can over a 24-hour time period.
Participants competing in the 5k and Half Marathon will be expected to complete their distance over the weekend starting July 3rd and ending July 5th. The 24 Hour Ultra will start at 12 pm ET for all participants on July 4th and end on July 5th.
A TASTE OF ARTIPSY FEATURING TIPSEY THE BAND
JULY 4, 2020
Join us for A Taste of Artipsy, a cocktail-tasting party featuring Tispey the Band on Friday, July 4 starting at 8 p.m. For $25, sample 10 of our featured signature Artipsy cocktails. Enjoy an evening of cocktails, mingling, music, and good vibes. Guests must be 21 or older.
This is a ticketed event. Limited seating is available. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the door.
JULY 3, 2020
The Bayou Chapter of the Ozark Society will lead a moonlight/flashlight/any light paddle on the northeast side of the Bodcau Dam on Friday, July 3, 2020. Plan on having your boat in the water by 7 p.m. This is a very scenic paddle. Lots of big Cypress trees and spanish moss. Sometimes we see a critter or two. Moonrise is at 9:13 p.m. and we'll have heavy tree canopy so make sure you have a light so we're not playing bumper boats. Moonrise will probably happen as we're finishing up.
Directions from Bellevue LA - turn onto Bodcau Dam Rd. Drive approximately 2.5 miles to Bodcau Dam. Turn right into the primitive camping area. Boat launch is at the water's edge.
This will be an out and back event - no shuttling of vehicles. This is a simple paddle - no swift water and there should be minimal obstructions. We'll be on the water about two hours.