DRIVE IN MOVIE AT RED RIVER BREWPUB

DRIVE IN MOVIE AT RED RIVER BREWPUB

AUGUST 1, 2020

Join us at Red River Brewpub on Saturday, August 1 at 7 p.m. for the first ever Drive-In Movie featuring The Goonies. The movie will be played in the main parking lot. Ticket sales will be $25 per car with a complimentary bag of popcorn. 

Pearls & Pastels A Ladies Brunch

PEARLS AND PASTELS BRUNCH

AUGUST 2, 2020

The Pearls and Pastels Brunch will be held at Sunlight Baptist Church in Haughton, La. on Sunday, August 2 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.

The Pearls and Pastels afternoon brunch will include soulful entertainment, giveaways, motivational speeches, and inspirational wisdom from a panel of guest speakers. Attire for the event is pastel sundresses and pearls, sunhats optional.

Simply Shreveport

SIMPLY SHREVEPORT

AUGUST 2, 2020

Louisiana Daiquiri Cafe presents Simply Shreveport an Open-Air Market. If you have a small minority owned business or product and you are looking for another platform, THIS IS IT!

Our goal is to help small minority businesses to grow their brand. We support #ShopLocal.

There is NO VENDORS FEE!

For more information about Simply Shreveport, contact Mark Myers Jr at 318-218-6944 or LadaiquiriCafe@yahoo.com

Norton Art Gallery Food Truck Nights

NORTON ART GALLERY FOOD TRUCK NIGHTS

AUGUST 2, 2020 

Join The Hot Dawg Hut, Farley BBQ and Streetcar Snoballs at the museum on Sunday, August 2nd, for dinner full of family, food and fun. Bring a blanket and a soccer ball or football and enjoy the afternoon relaxing under the Norton's beautiful trees all while enjoying your delicious dinner and dessert!

Philly Cheesesteak at the Post

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK AT THE POST

JULY 31, 2020 

This Friday's meal will be Philly Cheesesteak with chips and banana pudding. Cost is $10. Please reserve your plate by sending an email to al14dinner@gmail.com Beverages, both hard and soft will be available.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments