JUNE 12 - JUNE 13, 2020
2020 CENTERPOINT ENERGY RED RIVER BALLOON RALLY: OVERFLIGHT EDITION
Typically, the CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally draws nearly 20,000 attendees to Shreveport-Bossier for two days of music, food, hot air balloons, fireworks and more family-friendly fun. However, this year required a few changes to protect our community amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That's okay, because we're bringing the balloons to you for free.
The fifth annual CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally, presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism, has converted its popular summer festival event into a safe, picturesque overflight for the Shreveport-Bossier community to enjoy from the comfort of their homes or the seat of their cars, June 12-13. Weather permitting, the overflight edition of the Balloon Rally will consist of local and regional balloons sailing over various neighborhoods in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
JUNE 13, 2020
Drink Pink 2020 will be held at We Olive Wine Bar in Shreveport on Saturday, June 13 at 4 p.m. Adult tickets are $50 and up.
The tasting will be held in a supersize tent and will include live music, tapas, and wine experts will educate you on all things rosé.
JUNE 12, 2020
ST. JUDE MIRACLES ON THE RED VIRTUAL GALA
We are excited to announce that St. Jude Miracles on the Red is transforming to a digital experience the week of June 7-12, culminating in an interactive virtual event the evening of Friday, June 12, 2020.
JUNE 14, 2020
FOOD TRUCKS AT NORTON ART GALLERY
Join The Hot Dawg Hut, Ono Hawaiian Grill, and Frios Gourmet Pops at the museum on Sunday, June 14th, for dinner full of family, food and fun. Bring a blanket and a soccer ball or football and enjoy the afternoon relaxing under the Norton's beautiful trees all while enjoying your delicious dinner and dessert!
JUNE 13 - JUNE 14, 2020
Join us for the Bossier City Gun & Knife Show!
JUNE 14, 2020
Come on out and and the Troop 5 Boy Scouts will honor Flag Day with a brief history on our great national symbol.