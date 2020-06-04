JUNE 5, 2020
SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER RE-OPENS
Come re-discover the Sci-Port Discovery Center when we re-open on June 5th. Experience the NEW Gallery of Intrigue, and see two great IMAX films, Hubble and Superpower Dogs. Sci-Port has released a specialty priced combo ticket priced at $10.00. This special pricing includes general admission to Sci-Port, an IMAX Theater film, and a handful of interactive hands-on experiences and demonstrations.
RISEN ROCK DRIVE-IN MOVIE NIGHT
Location: Risen Rock Climbing Gym Parking Lot
Social Distancing is encouraged. Snacks can be purchased; Fruits of the Spirit will be offering snacks and Risen Rock will be too!
VEGANS ON THE RUN GRAB & GO SUNDAY BRUNCH
Join us this Sunday, June 7th for our Grab and Go Chik’n & Waffles and Shrymp & Grits Brunch!
JUNE 6, 2020
DANIEL GOODWILL LIVE AT FLYING HEART
Join us Saturday evening as we welcome back live music! Our guest will be Daniel Goodwill from the Hwy Lions. Downbeat is at 6!
NORTON ART GALLERY FOOD TRUCK NIGHTS
Join The Hot Dawg Hut, Farley BBQ, and Sophie's Italian Ice at the museum on Sunday, June 7th, for dinner full of family, food and fun. Bring a blanket and a soccer ball or football and enjoy the afternoon relaxing under the Norton's beautiful trees all while enjoying your delicious dinner and dessert!
You can look forward to seeing food trucks June 7th, 14th and 28th!