MARCH 12 - MARCH 13, 2021
Come out Mar. 12 from noon-5 p.m. and Mar. 13 from 1-5 p.m. and enjoy time downtown with live music, local food and local vendors/artists! This is a family-friendly event.
SHOP TIL YOU DROP RETAIL MARKET
This show features a variety of unique specialty boutiques, along with tasty foods, personalized items, wreaths, hair bows, women and children's clothing, Easter décor, Home and Seasonal Décor, small home-based businesses, bath and body, and so much more. You will find all of these talented vendors at the Texas Street Event Center, March 12-13, 2021.
MARCH 13, 2021
Mark your calendars for another fun downtown pub crawl! Let's celebrate like the Irish! Great food, LIVE MUSIC, specialty cocktails... what else could you ask for!
SUPER HERO NIGHT WITH THE MUDBUGS
MARCH 13, 2021
Come celebrate the great GEEK culture in Shreveport and Bossier with Super Hero Night with Geek'd Con and the Shreveport Mudbugs.
This epic night will include special Spidey-jerseys the Mudbugs will play in, and auction off after the game.
Plus cosplay will be STRONGLY encouraged! But remember, it is a hockey game, so its not going to be warm in there.
The first 500 people in the door will get a FREE COMIC BOOK!
Commemorative Super Hero Mystery Pucks on sale in the Swamp Shack - 1 winning puck gets signed Mudbugs memorabilia/merch Geek related vendors will be on site too!
There will also be Public Skating after the game.
SUNRISE TRIATHLON HANGOUT/GARMIN WATCH GIVEAWAY
MARCH 14, 2021
Sunrise Triathlon Hangout! Come enjoy some beer, food and a chance to win a Garmin Multi Sport Watch!
The Sunrise Race Series is still full steam ahead! We need Racers!
To help promote the club and our races! If you sign up for our Sunrise Membership and at least one race guess what? You will receive a single entry into our Garmin Watch Giveaway Sponsored by David Reiland!
But there is more!! If you are a Sunrise Member AND you sign up for one of the Race packages you get THREE entries into the Garmin Watch Giveaway!
The Watch Drawing will be held at our Sunrise Hangout on March 14th tentatively at Flying Heart Brewing at 1 PM.
This will be a great post race event for those doing the famous Dustbuster Duathlon! Don't forget to sign up for this amazing fun race!