MARCH 20, 2021
Join us for the St. Paddy's Weekend Bash! Featuring local bands, special menu items, and great drinks, you won't want to miss out!
BEER RELEASE: THERE GOES THE NEIGHBORHOOD
MARCH 20, 2021
Our friends at The Seventh Tap are opening a brewery around the corner, and to celebrate their arrival we brewed a beer together!
SPRING BREAK LUNCH ON THE LAWN
MARCH 19, 2021
Having trouble figuring out what to do with the kids for spring break? How about joining us at the Norton, where food trucks will be serving up all sorts of treats from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm from March 15th through the 19th. Enjoy a hot entrée from The Hot Dawg Hut one day or a cold dessert from Sophie’s Italian Ice another. Sure beats daytime tv!
Friday, March 19th: Yeero-Yeero and Sophie’s Italian Ice
SHREVEPORT RENAISSANCE CONCERTS
MARCH 19, 2021
This premier concert will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, and will feature the Dirty Redd Band (jazz & blues). Join us at Caddo Common Park in downtown Shreveport, 6-9 p.m. The event is free to the public (donations accepted).
MARCH 20, 2021
The 2021 Bossier City Makers Fair will be held at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier on Saturday, March 20 at 10 a.m. Admission is free.
With more than 125 local vendors, the Bossier City Makers Fair is a celebration of handcrafted goods, crafts, arts, and foods. The event features a large all handcrafted fair showcasing artisans selling everything from canvas and multimedia art, stained glass, canning, jewelry, woodworking, knitting, upcycled furniture, artisan soap, candles, metal craft, pottery, wreaths, food trucks, face painting, and so much more.