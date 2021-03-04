DATE NIGHT WEEKEND DRIVE-IN MOVIE: THE PRINCESS BRIDE
MARCH 5, 2021
Let's all go to the movies! Join us Friday, March 5, for a drive-in movie presenting The Princess Bride. Showtime at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $25 per car. Concessions available on site. Presented by South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater and Lagniappe P.R.I.M.E., LLC.
MARCH 6, 2021
Shreveport Aquarium, in partnership with Caddo Lake Institute, is rearing and releasing this threatened species to help repopulate Caddo Lake. Come celebrate and learn all about these extraordinary creatures and how we can all help them survive during our annual Paddlefish Festival. Help us send-off the Paddlefish to their new home.
MARCH 7, 2021
This event is absolutely FREE!!! It's the perfect event to meet and greet with several amazing bakers, see some of their unbelievable designs and even taste the yummy flavors they can create just for you.
Whether you're planning a wedding, birthday, office event, anniversary party, graduation, Mother's Day event...the list goes on, this is an event you don't want to miss.
Bring your friends and family to this nice afternoon outing for great music, yummy sweets to nibble on, and a little fun at the photo booth to remember what a great day you had.
As an extra bonus there will be door prizes given away as well as a Grand prize!
Remember this event as FREE FUN!
MARCH 6, 2021
Come join our shopping center for a morning of Easter fun for the whole family! We will have the Easter bunny available for pictures, Easter egg surprises for children, and much more!
NORTON FOOD TRUCK ROUNDUP
MARCH 7, 2021
Join The Hot Dawg Hut, Frios Popsicles, and Ono Hawaiian at the museum on Sunday, February 28th, for dinner full of family, food and fun. Bring a blanket and a soccer ball or football and enjoy the afternoon relaxing under the Norton's beautiful trees all while enjoying your delicious dinner and dessert!