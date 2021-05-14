A lot of crawfish

A-LOT-A CRAWFISH FESTIVAL

MAY 14 - MAY 15, 2021

A-Lot-A Crawfish Festival will be held at The Lot Downtown Shreveport on Friday, May 14, 5-10 p.m., and Saturday, May 15, 1-10 pm. Admission is $5; children 12 and under free.

The Crawfish Festival will feature live performances on Friday 5-7:30 pm Pocket Change and 7:30-10:30 pm Tipsy. Saturday performances Daniel Goodwill 12-3 pm, Traveling Lights 3-6 pm and The Hollow Decks 8-11 pm. This festival will be a weekend of fun and for everyone.

SHREVEPORT MAVERICKS VS MIDTOWN PRESTIGE - THE BASKETBALL LEAGUE

SHREVEPORT MAVERICKS VS MIDTOWN PRESTIGE - THE BASKETBALL LEAGUE

MAY 14, 2021

Come out this Friday and support Shreveport's own professional basketball team, the Shreveport Mavericks. This matchup against the Midtown Prestige will tip-off at 7:05 PM. Don't forget to come to the after-party at Ernest's Orleans Restaurant 70 minutes after every home game.

South Bossier Drive-in

SOUTH BOSSIER DRIVE-IN MOVIE SHOWING THE SANDLOT

MAY 14, 2021

South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater will feature The Sandlot at The Reeves Marine Center in Bossier on Friday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $25 per car.

Let's all go to the movies! Admission includes a bag of popcorn per ticket. Concessions available on site. Indoor restrooms are available on site.

Running Of The Hogs

RUNNING OF THE HOGS 

MAY 16, 2021

The guys of 724 Azalea Dr. (L.E. & Chalk & Whisk) are at it again. This time they are teaming up with Pinpoint Events, putting up barricades, and blocking off the street to bring you the first ever Running Of The Hogs!!

The meats will be smokin’, the wines & beers flowin’, and the bands jammin’. Team Pork City is bringing the heat with an epic menu, and their food proceeds will go to ‘Hogs for The Cause.’ HFTC is the largest pediatric brain cancer fundraiser in America.

Buy your tickets today and attend a South Highlands Street Party that you won’t soon forget!!

Feel free to contact us for sponsorship opportunities at kyle@leandchalk.com or msnyder@pinpointlocalllp.com.

Fitness in the Park

FITNESS IN THE PARK

MAY 15, 2021

We have partnered with Caddo Common Park to bring you Fitness in the Park, at 869 Texas Avenue, Shreveport, Saturday, May 15th from 8:00 am – 11:00 am to engage in social distancing fitness activities (Zumbize for kids, Aerobic and more) and promote healthy living.

Participants will be required to bring their own water bottle. Hand sanitizer stations will be provided by park staff. Please consult your doctor before starting any exercise regimen and for modifications that best meet your individual needs.

This event is free, pre or on-site registration required. For additional information, contact Mary Murphy at (318) 220-6284 or mmurphy@caddo.org.

Kickoff K's

KICKOFF K'S HALF MARATHON & 5K RACE

MAY 15, 2021

Presented by Orange Theory Fitness. Also sponsored by Read King and Kalmbach Smith Meadows.
 
Signup: https://bit.ly/3dOlL3w
 
Awards: Male & Female finishers in the ½ Marathon will receive $1,000 CASH; 5K winners will receive $250
 
1st place age group winners in the ½ Marathon race will receive $100 CASH, 5K winners will receive $50
 
Registration:

½ Marathon: Early Registration is $60 through April 15th at 11:59pm CDT then the price increases.
 
5K: Early Registration is $20 through April 15th at 11:59pm CDT then the price increases.
 
REGISTER EARLY! No shirts guaranteed to late registrants. Every pre-registered participant will receive an original Kickoff K’s t-shirt. Packet pick up will be held at Sportspectrum Thursday, May 13th from 12:00 pm-6:00 pm, Friday, May 14th from 10:00 am-5:30 pm. You may also pick up your packet on Race Day at 6:00am.
 
Age Groups: 20-under, 21-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+
Post Party: Stick around after the race for water, Gatorade, cookies and other snacks.
 
Special Note: Strollers, wagons, baby joggers, and any hand pushed or pulled vehicle WILL be allowed on the course, but at a walk-pace capacity only.
 
Absolutely NO in-line skates, roller skates or runners with baby strollers will be allowed on run course. This rule is an RRCA regulation. No dogs are allowed on the course.
