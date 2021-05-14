MAY 14 - MAY 15, 2021
A-Lot-A Crawfish Festival will be held at The Lot Downtown Shreveport on Friday, May 14, 5-10 p.m., and Saturday, May 15, 1-10 pm. Admission is $5; children 12 and under free.
The Crawfish Festival will feature live performances on Friday 5-7:30 pm Pocket Change and 7:30-10:30 pm Tipsy. Saturday performances Daniel Goodwill 12-3 pm, Traveling Lights 3-6 pm and The Hollow Decks 8-11 pm. This festival will be a weekend of fun and for everyone.
SHREVEPORT MAVERICKS VS MIDTOWN PRESTIGE - THE BASKETBALL LEAGUE
MAY 14, 2021
Come out this Friday and support Shreveport's own professional basketball team, the Shreveport Mavericks. This matchup against the Midtown Prestige will tip-off at 7:05 PM. Don't forget to come to the after-party at Ernest's Orleans Restaurant 70 minutes after every home game.
SOUTH BOSSIER DRIVE-IN MOVIE SHOWING THE SANDLOT
MAY 14, 2021
South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater will feature The Sandlot at The Reeves Marine Center in Bossier on Friday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $25 per car.
Let's all go to the movies! Admission includes a bag of popcorn per ticket. Concessions available on site. Indoor restrooms are available on site.
MAY 16, 2021
The guys of 724 Azalea Dr. (L.E. & Chalk & Whisk) are at it again. This time they are teaming up with Pinpoint Events, putting up barricades, and blocking off the street to bring you the first ever Running Of The Hogs!!
The meats will be smokin’, the wines & beers flowin’, and the bands jammin’. Team Pork City is bringing the heat with an epic menu, and their food proceeds will go to ‘Hogs for The Cause.’ HFTC is the largest pediatric brain cancer fundraiser in America.
Buy your tickets today and attend a South Highlands Street Party that you won’t soon forget!!
Feel free to contact us for sponsorship opportunities at kyle@leandchalk.com or msnyder@pinpointlocalllp.com.
MAY 15, 2021
We have partnered with Caddo Common Park to bring you Fitness in the Park, at 869 Texas Avenue, Shreveport, Saturday, May 15th from 8:00 am – 11:00 am to engage in social distancing fitness activities (Zumbize for kids, Aerobic and more) and promote healthy living.
Participants will be required to bring their own water bottle. Hand sanitizer stations will be provided by park staff. Please consult your doctor before starting any exercise regimen and for modifications that best meet your individual needs.
This event is free, pre or on-site registration required. For additional information, contact Mary Murphy at (318) 220-6284 or mmurphy@caddo.org.
KICKOFF K'S HALF MARATHON & 5K RACE
MAY 15, 2021
½ Marathon: Early Registration is $60 through April 15th at 11:59pm CDT then the price increases.