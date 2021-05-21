MAY 20 - MAY 23, 2021
Have you ever dreamed of going on an epic pirate adventure and discovering a buried treasure? Cirque Italia is giving you the opportunity to come along on this thrilling quest in their brand new production! Don’t miss out on your chance to join us for performances May 20-23.
Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the C.D.C. and local municipalities. The safety of our guests and employees are of the utmost importance to us. Every member of the Cirque Italia family is committed to the health and wellness of our fans. As such, we have made certain adjustments and accommodations in order to comply with the safety guidelines set forth by local and state officials. These adjustments and accommodations include some of the following:
7 1/2 YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
MAY 22, 2021
Red River Brewpub wants to celebrate 7 1/2 years with you! Come out and bring the whole family and enjoy a crawfish boil, bounce houses and dunk tank for kids, live music, beer release barrel-aged 100th batch, and a hay ryed.
THE SHREVEPORT TOURIST BIKE RACE
MAY 22, 2021
The Shreveport Tourist Bike Race will be held at Great Raft Brewery in Shreveport on Saturday, May 22 at 12 p.m. Registration required.
Celebrate National Bike Month with Great Raft Brewery. The Shreveport Tourist Race is an approximately 20-mile bike ride that will take you all around Shreveport to see some of our favorite sights. Ride competitively, or enjoy a leisurely afternoon with your friends.
MAY 22, 2021
Yoga Farm Fest has a very special event coming up! Join us Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at a beautiful flower farm located 20 minutes from downtown Shreveport (location will be provided to those who purchase tickets).
Tickets are $45 per person and include the flower flow yoga class lead by Emily Maxwell Sample and local musician Haley Brooke, a cold-pressed juice mimosa from Glow Alchemy Kitchen, and a flower stem bar to bring home a beautiful bouquet provided by Scratch House Flower & Fork.
MAY 23, 2021
The Grazing Table class will be held at We Olive & Wine Bar Shreveport on Sunday, May 23 at 5 p.m. Adult admission is $40.
The Grazing Table class will be so much fun and you can expand your knowledge on how to build these beautiful and artful Grazing Tables.
THE BLUES AND BAR-B-Q SUNDAY DAY PARTY
MAY 23, 2021
Lake Street Bar and Flava’s BBQ is back again for the Sunday series Blues & Bar-B-Q Day Party on Sunday, May 23 at 2 p.m. Admission is free. This party will include blues, beer, cocktails, conversation, and delicious Bar-B-Q.