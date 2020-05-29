May 29 - May 31, 2020
The New Normal Drive-In will be open three nights for six different features. We will kick it all off on Friday, May 29 with Wall-E at 6 pm. Say hello to Axel Foley and Beverly Hills Cop at 9:30. Start off with wizardry on Saturday, May 30 with Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban at 6 pm. The night wraps up at 9:30 with Jaws. (You may never go in the water again!) Sunday, May 31 we start off at 6 pm with a band of adventurous kids in The Goonies. We end the New Normal Drive-In weekend with the hilarious Caddy Shack at 9:30. Tickets are $25 per car per movie and can only be purchased online (thru the New Normal Drive-In Facebook Event Page). Event updates can be found on Facebook at New Normal Drive-In and at www.downtownshreveport.com
MAY 30 - AUGUST 29, 2020
Red River Revel is proud to announce that The Shreveport Farmers’ Market opens Saturday, May 30th for its 34th summer season. The Shreveport Farmers’ Market serves local farmers and our community by providing bountiful and fun-filled weekly markets! The market will be open every Saturday through August 29, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SYSTEM OVERLOAD: A DIGITAL DANCE PARTY THROUGH THE DECADES
Fashion Prize (Prize Foundation) and The Agora Borealis present SYSTEM OVERLOAD- a Digital Dance Party through the Decades, 6-10 p.m., Friday, May 29. This free event will stream live to the @LaPrizeFest Facebook page.
RED RIVER CHILDREN'S BUSINESS AFFAIR
Watch your child's vision come alive at the Second Annual Red River Children's Business Fair. The Red River Children's Business Fair, inspires children to discover their inner entrepreneur.
The largest entrepreneurship event for children in North America, this morning-long fair gives children the opportunity to showcase their very own businesses.
Downtown Shreveport's hydroponic farm hosts a market each Saturday. Fresh salads, honey, meat, candles, soaps, body cream, wine, and other local products.