BE A FAN WEEK - SLOW ROLL THROUGH DOWNTOWN SHREVEPORT
MAY 7, 2021
SB Rides invites you to slow roll with them through downtown Shreveport on cruiser bicycles Friday, May 7 during Be a Fan Week. The ride will be a leisure 5 miles and will pass by some beautiful and historical landmarks like the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, Oakland Cemetery, Antioch Baptist Church, Shreveport Common, and other interesting locations. There will be plenty of stops too. Various restaurants and partners offer discounts on the stops like Parish Taceaux and Fatty Arbuckles.
The meetup location is in the parking lot of Sci-Port Discovery Center, located at 800 Clyde Fant Parkway, in downtown Shreveport. The meetup time is 5:30 p.m. The ride starts at 6 p.m. and lasts about two hours. The cost to purchase a ticket is $27. To purchase a ticket for this Be a Fan exclusive experience click here.
MAY 7 - MAY 8, 2021
Tim Bae Comedy Tour will be held at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Lounge in Shreveport. Adult admission tickets are $30 and up.
.
Tim Bae is an American comedian and internet personality based in Houston. He does stand-up comedy in many clubs and uploads many comedy skits on his Instagram and Youtube channel. Tim Bae has gained many followers and fans over the past couple of years. Tim calls his fans Bae Hive.
2021 BARKSDALE DEFENDERS OF LIBERTY AIR & SPACE SHOW
MAY 8 - MAY 9, 2021
Barksdale Air Show May 8 & 9 featuring USAF Thunderbirds, F-22 Demo Team, Tora! Tora! Tora! and USAFA Wings of Blue jump team.
The 2021 Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show is organized and hosted by the 2nd Bomb Wing Barksdale Air Force Base with the support of the Shreveport-Bossier Military Affairs Council.
MAY 8, 2021
We are happy to announce our Spring Block Party! Get ready for an outdoor, family-friendly event with great food from Caddo Lake Que and Catering, Music, bounce houses and more; you can even bring your dog! We are donating 10% of all sales during this event to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana! We are so excited to celebrate our 1st business anniversary with everyone!
COCKTAIL MAKING AND COOKIE PAINTING
MAY 8, 2021
Want to impress your party with the best cocktails around? Come join us Saturday, May 8th at 5pm and we'll teach you how to make the best Cocktails! $35 ticket price includes 4 delicious summer cocktails and cookies with edible paint! Spots are limited so get your tickets today!
MAY 9, 2021
One meal to rule them all: BRUNCH! Spend this Sunday Funday celebrating the art of brunch at The Agora Borealis! Guests will participate in an instructional paint class led by Louisiana Award Winning Artist, Karen La Beau, while enjoying delectable eats from Chef Niema Longstratt, a specialty drink from Champagne Charlie’s Bubble Bar, jazzy New Orleans vibes by Louisiana songwriter, Alan Dyson, and something sweet from Chef Panderina “PanSou” Soumas. Whether you are spending quality time with your mom for Mother’s Day or having a girl’s day out, this is sure to be an unforgettable event with art, culture, food, and fun!