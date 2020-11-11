NOVEMBER 13, 2020
The American Kombat Alliance will host five title fights, including the Welterweight Championship. All ages are welcome! The live stream can be found at www.bishoppromotions.com/videos.
This year’s “Art After Dark” production consists of four, one-act operas presented back-to-back on Friday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the opera are $35 each.
Leo: Opera in One Cat is a jazz based production, where one man and one cat face off in a battle of wills. It is composed by Michael Ching with libretto by Fernando Fonseca based on Cal Massey’s story “Leo Spat”.
Bon Appétit is a comedic take on a classic episode of Julia Child’s popular television show – set to music! It is composed by Lee Hoiby and Librettist Julia Child, adapted by Mark Shulgasser.
Discover truffles, hot chocolate, bite size chocolate raspberry cake and take home recipe and gift ideas. We will also explore an interactive coffee tasting using the coffee lexicon. $15.00 per person
America's Wildest Monster Truck Show is coming for the FIRST TIME EVER to Shreveport, LA! We're excited to be bringing you a GREAT SUPERSTAR lineup of National TV Monster Trucks! For this event on November 14, 2020, there will be a Matinee Show at 1:00pm and an evening show at 7:00pm.
SHREVEPORT FARMERS' MARKET: FALL SEASON
Red River Revel is proud to announce that The Shreveport Farmers’ Market opens Saturday, October 17th for its fall season. Shreveport Farmers’ Market serves local farmers and our community by providing bountiful and fun-filled weekly markets! The market will be open every Saturday through November 14th from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Join us Saturday from 11 am-6 pm at John Pickens Clothiers on Line Ave. We will have our normal menu (listed below), plus a Saturday special!