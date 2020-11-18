EAST BANK FOOD TRUCK POP-UP: FEATURING YEERO-YEERO
NOVEMBER 20, 2020
Join us in the East Bank District for our monthly East Bank Food Truck Pop-Up on Nov 20. This month's featured food truck is the one and only Yeero-Yeero! Don't forget to bring your mask and practice social distancing. This event is free and open to the public.
FULL PROOF: A CULINARY EXPERIENCE ALONG THE KENTUCKY BOURBON TRAIL
NOVEMBER 20, 2020
Red River BrewPub is so excited to host another "Full Proof" event for all thebourbon lovers on Nov. 20. They will be releasing Abdication of Responsibility, the bourbon barrel aged Imperial Stout, and they can't do that without indulging the love of all things Bourbon.
This year join Red River as they tour the Bourbon Trail in a curated talk that will lead you through some of Kentucky's smallest craft distilleries; as well as some of the most well known. There will be a four-course meal, each paired with a bourbon from the distillery on the route.
NOVEMBER AT THE LOT - DOWNTOWN SHREVEPORT
NOVEMBER 20 - NOVEMBER 21, 2020
The Lot Downtown is so excited to be part of Downtown Shreveport. We want to bring you live music, local artists, food trucks and more on Nov. 20-21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Lot is located at 400 Crockett Street at the old Sportran bus station under the white tents. This is the first of many events to come, so follow us on social and stay up to date with the latest events taking place at The Lot Downtown.
NOVEMBER 20 - NOVEMBER 22, 2020
The Scottish Rite Antique Bazaar will be held at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Shreveport Nov. 20 - 22, 2020. Admission is $5 - $20.
The bazaar will showcase local vendors selling antique and vintage décor, jewelry, furniture, clothing and more. Tours of the historic cathedral are available throughout the event. All proceeds go directly to the maintenance of the cathedral.
CHUCK JONES THANKSGIVNG BENEFIT FOR THE FOOD BANK NWLA
NOVEMBER 21, 2020
It's a PARTY! Bring as many canned goods to donate as you can! Live music from some of your favorites will be out on the patio! Free munchies and raffle tickets for giveaways and drawings throughout the night. Please come out and support the Food Bank NWLA and have a great time doing so!
NOVEMBER 20, 2020
Holiday shopping has never been so much fun! Kick off the holiday shopping season with this year's Annual Mistletoe & More TWO DAY shopping event at the Texas Street Event Center 5400 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA. November 20-21, 2020 Show Hours will be extended. Friday 9AM-7PM and Saturday 9AM-5PM Admission $4.00 Children 10 and under are free! Vendors will be showcasing their latest and trendy fashions, Gifts for the entire family, Personalized Items, Gourmet and Baked Goods, Home Décor, Children's Items, Hair Bows, Bath & Body, and so much more, you will find something for everyone on your Christmas list! We look forward to a fun day of shopping while supporting your local community and the hardworking people in it!