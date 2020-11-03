NOVEMBER 6, 2020
Need a shopping fix? Minden retailers want to help you get prepared early. We have more than 30 businesses read to show you how to have a great shopping experience when you drive to Minden. Retailers include clothing, exclusive home décor, boy's shop, custom jewelry, antiques, sportswear, hobby shop and more. Come experience Minden - you deserve to enjoy shopping.
NOVEMBER 7, 2020
Sci-Port Discovery Center is hosting a Mad Scientist 5K, Saturday, Nov. 7. You must register by October 30 to guarantee a t-shirt.
Every pre-registered participant will receive a Mad Scientist 5K t-shirt. Packet pick-up will be held at Sportspectrum on Thursday, November 5, from noon-6 p.m., and Friday, November 6, from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
You may also pick up your packet on race day at Sci-Port, the race site, starting at 7:30 a.m.
Overall male and female finishers in the 5k will win a $100 cash and second place male and female finishers will win $50 cash. Other awards will be given.
Stick around after the race for awards, snacks, random drawings for cool prizes, and family activities.
OCTOBER 29, 2020 - NOVEMBER 8, 2020
Thurs, Oct. 29th thru Sun, Nov. 8th
@ Louisiana State Fairgrounds
11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Come out to the Louisiana State Fairgrounds this Thurs, Oct. 29th thru Sun, Nov. 8th between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for TASTE OF THE STATE FAIR featuring (13) of your favorite fair food vendors!
Parking and Admission are FREE!
Cash and Credit Cards Accepted!
All Covid guidelines will be followed!
TRIVIA FOR A PAWS WITH HUMANE SOCIETY OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA
NOVEMBER 7, 2020
We're bringing back one of our favorite fundraisers! Join us for Trivia for a Paws benefitting the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana on Saturday, November 7th at 5:00pm. Enjoy three rounds of challenging dog themed trivia.
$5 per person to play that goes directly to the Humane Society. Round winners and overall winners awarded with a Red River Brewpub gift cards.