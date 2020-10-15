SBC ZOMBIE WALK - PARK YOUR PARTS: FILM FRIGHTS MOVIE NIGHT
OCTOBER 17, 2020
The SBC Zombie Walk has returned once again and we're bringing the silver screen with us! 2020 has been a ghoulish year already, but there's no way we could let October slide by without our fear-favorite annual outdoor event! Due to social distancing guidelines, we've decided to do something a little special this year... this year's SBC Zombie Walk will feature three fan-favored zombie films screened outdoors in the East Bank Plaza!
BLACK WALL STREET POP-UP MAKER FAIRE
OCTOBER 16, 2020
NWLA Makerspace, a proudly black-led 501c3 nonprofit, will be at Neef's Coffee, an outstanding new black-owned business at 1958 Milam Street, Shreveport, LA 71103 this Friday, October 16, 2020, from 4 PM to 7 PM CST along with Shika Sims, Jeremy Lee, and I to support their Official Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening!
The Ribbon Cutting will start at 4 PM sharp and will be followed by tours of small socially distant groups through the business's facility and purchases.
In comparison, others will visit vendor booths set up around and throughout the Black Wall Street Pop-Up Maker Faire location that will start immediately after the Ribbon Cutting and end at 7 PM CST when the shop closes.
MUTINY AT THE A-SCARE-IUM AFTER DARK
OCTOBER 16, 2020
The Aquarium has teamed up with NecroManor to bring you an AFTER DARK haunted pirate adventure thrill not for the faint of heart! NecroManor actors, the "Creeps of the Deep" will be onsite providing you with the scare of a lifetime! Tour the aSCAREium which has been transformed into a pirate ghost ship, but watch out for the zombie pirates, swamp monsters and other terrifying undead creatures as they roam the bowels of the ship in search of the missing treasure. Recommended for ages 12+. Weekends 5- 8 p.m. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance.
OCTOBER 17, 2020
Artists, music and food trucks under a beautiful Fall day
SHOP TIL YOU DROP RETAIL MARKET WITH ESSENTIALS
OCTOBER 16-17, 2020
Shop Til You Drop Retail Market will be held at the Texas Street Event Center at 5400 East Texas Street in Bossier City, La.