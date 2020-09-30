OCTOBER 2, 2020
The Backyard Books Story Time Event will be held at R.W. Norton Art Gallery in Shreveport on Friday, October 2 at 10 a.m. Admission is free. Donations accepted.
The Backyard Book event is an outdoor story time and activity appropriate for Pre-K through 3rd grade but any age is welcomed. Adults are encouraged to complete the activity in garden quest packets with their children. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and join us on the lawn of the R.W. Norton Art Gallery.
Please enter through the large garden gate near the Creswell Avenue and Southfield Drive intersection and walk up the driveway toward the south end of the building. At check-in table will be visible near the building.
Please be mindful that the Museum is closed and there are no bathrooms or water fountains available. Length of event will be between 30 to 45 minutes.
OCTOBER 2 - OCTOBER 11, 2020
Prize Fest is an unparalleled festival experience featuring film, music, food, fashion, and — above all — community. Since 2012, Prize Fest has been a beacon of creativity around the world and now, for the first time, we’re going online to make Prize Fest even more accessible during these unprecedented times.
Prize Fest Online is a virtual festival experience featuring all kinds of artistic exhibitions and competitions. Watch short films made in Louisiana by filmmakers from across the world. Hear captivating bands and musicians from across region. Eat local food and invite national chefs into your homes to teach you how to cook like the masters. See stunning local fashion cross the runway.
THE RED RIVER QUILTERS QUILT SHOW
OCTOBER 2 - OCTOBER 4, 2020
The Red River Quilters Quilt Show will be held at Shreveport Riverview Hall. Hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $7. Get a free ticket to Red River Revel on Saturday and Sunday with the purchase of admission to the quilt show.
The Quilt Show will showcase more than 200 quilts. The event will feature special exhibits, a vendor mall, demonstrations, a silent auction and quilted items for sale.
OCTOBER 3, 2020
Blackyard Yoga in the Park will be held at Ford Park in Shreveport on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $20. Blackyard Yoga is a beginner's yoga session available for all ages.
CLASSIC ARMS PRODUCTIONS GUN AND KNIFE SHOW
OCTOBER 3 - OCTOBER 4, 2020
Buy-Sell-Trade-Browse. Bring your gun and trade for the gun you always wanted. See the hundreds of displays of new and old guns, ammo, gun parts, books, knives, jewelry, camouflage, militaria, and related items at discount prices.
OCTOBER 3, 2020
The Revel Run will be held next to Sci-Port Discovery Center on Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport on Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 a.m.
Entry Fee: All races $20 through Sept. 1, $25 through Sept 30, $30 through Oct. 2; and $35 on race day.