THE NEW NORMAL DRIVE-IN CONCERT LIVE
SEPTEMBER 18 - SEPTEMBER 19, 2020
Come to this drive-in live concert that celebrates local musicians and music. Three different bands perform each night that you can enjoy from the comfort and a safe distance from your car - or bring a lawn chair and come sit in the VIP circles directly in front of the stage. The performances will be broadcast on a very large LED screen - the sound is live but will also be broadcast thru your car radio. Food will also be available to purchase - in advance or on-site.
Social Distance Protocols:
All tickets to be purchased online - no contact at event except during car check-ins. All check-in staff to wear masks. Cars will be parked 10' apart from each other.
SEPTEMBER 19, 2020
RED RIVER BREWPUB PRESENTS: OKTOBERFEST 2020
SEPTEMBER 19, 2020
It's our 3rd Annual Oktoberfest! Come out to give all the international taps a try! Enjoy a full German menu, and a fun festivites throughout the day. Jimmie Wooten will be live on the beer garden patio that evening! PROST!
Decorate your car and drive by to raise awareness for epilepsy.
We will have contests, photo opportunities, and goodie bags.
Go to www.epilepsylouisiana.org/purpleparade for more information & to sign up for the parade.
PINK DAY & LOUISIANA CUP DAY
SEPTEMBER 19, 2020
Come out and Celebrate Louisiana Cup Day with us! There will be food trucks located on the Racing Apron starting at 2PM! First Post Time is 3:05PM!
The Louisiana Cup Day program will feature six divisional stakes for accredited Louisiana-breds Thoroughbreds set for Saturday, September 19th.
SEPTEMBER 20, 2020
Come meet some of our adoptable cats and kittens!